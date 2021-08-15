Emily Blunt will play the female version of Sherlock Holmes

The new film will tell about the adventures of the first female detective Kate Warne, who is similar in insight to Sherlock Holmes. The main character, played by Emily Blunt, will have to prove herself in the traditionally masculine field, pave the way for other women in the profession and introduce new methods in the work of detectives.









Kate Warne is not a fictional character, she was actually a detective at the Pinkerton Agency in the 1860s, and during the Civil War, an undercover agent. She entered the profession when she was only 23 years old. A few years later, Pinkerton made her head of a female-only detective bureau. Warne’s real triumph was uncovering the conspiracy and preventing the assassination attempt on Abraham Lincoln before his inauguration.

The film has yet to be titled, Deadline reports. The project is now in the early stages of development.

The rights to produce the new project were received by Amazon Studios. The film will be produced by Jungle Cruise actress partner Dwayne Johnson and Blunt herself. The script will be handled by Gustin Nash, who worked on the films Rebellious Youth and College Tricks.

Emily Blunt is a British Golden Globe Award-winning actress. The date of the premiere of the new picture with her participation has not yet been set.