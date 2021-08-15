Emma Roberts blocked her own mom’s account

Женщина, не подумав поделилась подробностями беременности своей известной дочки.

It’s no secret that Julia Roberts’ niece, actress Emma Roberts, has a rather explosive temperament. She has repeatedly demonstrated it not only in the images of bitches on the screen, but also in real life. A prime example is her “dangerous” relationship with ex-fiancé Evan Peters. So this time, the girl showed her character, taking revenge on her mother for her sentiments expressed at the wrong time.

Emma admitted that she once blocked her mom’s account, Kelly Cunningham, after a woman revealed details about her daughter’s pregnancy. At the moment, the girl is in a position, and together with her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, she prefers to disclose the minimum amount of information about her life.

“I didn’t say anything about my pregnancy, but unfortunately my mom has Instagram. Moms and social media are a bad combination. She just let it slip, “- said Emma during the filming of the new episode of” The Jimmy Show Kimmela”.

Roberts explained that she herself gave her mother a new smartphone three years ago, since the woman had never used a laptop before and her phone was very old-fashioned. The actress admitted that it was the worst idea she has ever implemented. In the beginning, Kelly only actively googled information about her daughter, and share with her retro finds.

Read also: New collaboration – The Vampire’s Wife x H&M









Later, the woman switched to heavy artillery, and decided to start Instagram. Emma says her mom had no idea what she would have to deal with. The number of subscribers grew, and some did not hesitate to fool the naive newbie user.

From her subscribers, Emma Roberts learned that her mother communicates with her fans, and tells them secret information about the life of her star daughter. It turned out that Kelly confirmed that the 29-year-old Scream Queens star was pregnant back in July. When Emma pointed out her mistakes to Kelly, she was genuinely surprised, answering that the girl herself told about her situation. Recall that the news of Emma’s pregnancy was declassified by one of the tabloids.

Read also: Literary readings: 7 books, about acquaintance with which everyone lies

As soon as the girl found out about this, she immediately blocked her mom using the most difficult tactics of online warfare. And although the situation was not too funny for Roberts, the actress admitted that this is a great plot for future stories for her baby.

We remind you that Emma Roberts herself announced that she was expecting her first child on Instagram on August 30. The actress published photos with her boyfriend in the hope of finally ending all the talk and speculation about her situation.

For the first time, Emma and Hedlund were spotted in a close relationship in March 2019 – shortly after the breakup by Roberts and her eternal fiancé Evan Peters. Just like the actress did not want to talk about her pregnancy, so she managed to keep the news of a new love affair a secret for a long time.