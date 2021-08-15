Ethereum Founder Explains Why Gas Consumption Soared After Hard Fork

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin explained why blockchain gas consumption increased by 9% after the London hard fork. According to him, this was influenced by the reduction in the average interval between blocks, the incomplete workload of the blocks before the update and the imperfection of the mechanism for adjusting the base commission.

Another fun analysis: why is post-London chain capacity ~ 9% higher than it was before? Turns out the effect is evenly split between three causes: (i) ice age delay, (ii) not-always-full pre-London blocks, (iii) mathematical artefacts of EIP 1559 formula.https: //t.co/xYmmDkVFmY – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 15, 2021

Buterin noted that after the upgrade, the average daily gas consumption in the network increased from 92 billion to 100 billion.

Daily gas consumption in the Ethereum network. Data: Etherscan.



The founder of Ethereum noted that before London was activated, the average time to generate a new block was ~ 13.5 seconds. After the hard fork, the indicator returned to the “long-term normal level” ~ 13.1 seconds. The difference of 3% could have a significant impact on gas consumption.









According to Buterin, before the update, the maximum gas limit per block in Ethereum was 15 million, but not all blocks were filled to this limit. According to William Foxley of Compass Mining, in April 2021, producers left about 2% of blocks empty every day.

“In general, we can assume that before [активации] London unused space was ~ 2-3%. After the update, 15 million is not the maximum, but the goal. This means that if the average volume of gas used, including empty blocks, is below 15 million, the base rate will decline until the indicator returns to 15 million, ”Buterin wrote.

Another factor is the imperfection of the base commission adjustment mechanism. Completely empty blocks reduce the commission by 12.5%, fully filled blocks increase by the same percentage.

In order for the indicator to remain constant, the average block load should be slightly above 50%, exactly how much depends on the variance. In theory, the base commission will remain unchanged if the blocks are 53.13% full on average.

In practice, the average block load is 51.5%, which is 3% less than the “target” indicator.

Gas consumption per block in the Ethereum network. Data: Reddit.



Recall that, according to Compass Mining analysts, the activation of EIP-1559 within the London hard fork will lead to a 20-30% decrease in miners’ revenues.

