Ethereum Traders Use The Iron Condor Strategy | Blockchain24

Those who followed the bullish strategies with Ethereum recently received their reward because the token gained 60% in the last 30 days. The impressive growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications has likely fueled inflows from institutional investors, and a recent London hard fork introduced a fee burn mechanism that drastically reduced daily net issuance.

While Ether is not yet a fully deflationary asset, the update paved the way for Eth2 and the network is expected to ditch traditional mining and enter the PoS consensus soon. Ether will then turn slightly deflationary if fees remain above a certain threshold and network betting level. In light of the recent rally, there are still daily calls for Ether to rise above $ 5,000, but certainly even the most bullish investors know that a 90% rally from the current $ 3,300 level seems unlikely until the end of the year.

It would seem wiser to have a security system if the cryptocurrency market reacts negatively to potential regulation coming from United States Representative Don Beyer of Virginia. While the proposal for the 2021 Digital Assets Market Structure and Investor Protection proposal is in its early stages, it aims to formalize the regulatory requirements for all digital assets and digital asset securities in accordance with the Bank Secrecy Law, classifying them as “Monetary instruments”.

Given the ongoing regulatory risks that exist for cryptoassets, finding a strategy that maximizes profits to under $ 5,000 by the end of the year, while also limiting losses below $ 2,500 at the same time, seems like a sensible and well-coordinated decision that will prepare investors for both scenarios. There is no better way to do this than using the Iron Condor options strategy, which has been slightly skewed for a bullish outcome.









A call option gives the buyer the right to purchase the asset at a fixed price in the future. For this privilege, the buyer pays an upfront fee known as a premium. Selling a call option, on the other hand, creates a negative impact on the asset’s price. A put option gives its buyer the privilege of selling the asset at a fixed price in the future, a fall protection strategy. Meanwhile, selling this instrument offers overpricing exposure.

The Iron Condor basically sells both call and put options at the same price and expiration date. The above example was set using ETH options on December 31st at Deribit.

The buyer will start the trade while simultaneously cutting (selling) 0.50 call and put contracts in the amount of $ 3,520. The buyer then needs to repeat the process for the $ 4,000 options. A $ 2,560 protective put was used to protect against extreme price movements. Therefore, 1.47 contracts will be required depending on the price paid for the remaining contracts.

Finally, in case the Ether price rises above $ 7,000, the buyer will need to purchase 0.53 of a call option contract to limit the potential losses of the strategy. Although the number of contracts in the example above is aimed at a maximum gain of 0.295 ETH and a potential loss of ETH 0.11, most derivatives exchanges only accept orders of 0.10 contracts.

This strategy makes a net profit if Ether trades from $ 2,774, which is 10.5% below the current price of $ 3,100, and $ 5,830 on December 31st. Using a distorted version of the iron condor, an investor can profit as long as the price of ether is below 88% by the end of the year.