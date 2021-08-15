Fans suspect Natalie Portman is expecting her third child

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu

The network is discussing new photos of 39-year-old Natalie Portman from a family walk with 43-year-old husband Benjamin Millepieu. Fans saw in the pictures the actress’s rounded belly and now suspect that Natalie is pregnant again.

Natalie Portman with her husband and children on a walk

The actress herself and her representatives have not yet commented on the rumors. Recall that Natalie has two children: son Aleph, who was born in 2011, and daughter Amalia, who was born in 2017.

Natalie Portman with children

Millepieu and Portman began dating while filming Black Swan, where Natalie played a ballerina and Benjamin worked as a choreographer and also played one of the roles. In December 2010, the press announced the engagement of the couple, and they played the wedding on August 4, 2012.

We will remind, last year it became known that Natalie will take part in the filming of a new film from the Marvel universe – Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. According to the annotation, her heroine in the new film must take on the duties of Thor the Thunderer and become the owner of Mjolnir’s hammer. The release of the picture on screens was originally scheduled for November 2021.

