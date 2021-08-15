Favorite books of Hollywood stars declassified | news

Guess what is the favorite book of the Harry Potter star? No, not the one based on which this film was filmed, but close enough – “The Master and Margarita” by Mikhail Bulgakov.

When Radcliffe came to Moscow, he even walked through the places of the heroes of this novel.

In the film adaptations of his beloved book, Radcliffe failed to appear, but he appeared in the main role of the series based on another work of Bulgakov – “Notes of a Young Doctor”.

2. Johnny Depp

The actor’s favorite book is “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac. I must say, this stylish book, filled with the sounds of jazz, road dust and the free spirit of the American West, suits him.

3. Angelina Jolie

And again, it was not without mysticism. Angelina Jolie is read by Bram Stoker’s Dracula. What did you expect? However, anything can be expected from such a multifaceted actress.

4. George Clooney

The actor also pays tribute to the Russian classics. His favorite was Tolstoy’s novel War and Peace. The same school curriculum, which is crammed into schoolchildren throughout the country, is read with pleasure abroad.

5. Jim Carrey

But what is it, they just force us to re-read the school curriculum. And from whom this was not expected, so from the performer, mainly of comedic roles – Jim Carrey.

Who would have thought that in the evenings he plunges into the gloomy throwing of Raskolnikov from the novel “Crime and Punishment”.









6. Keira Knightley

And here the acting career and literary preferences crossed. Keira Knightley’s favorite book is Jane Austen’s main novel, Pride and Prejudice.

What a fortune that she managed to play the main role in his Hollywood film adaptation.

7. Bruce Willis

The Die Hard star surprised. It turned out that his favorite book is The History of Herodotus, an encyclopedia of geographical, ethnographic, natural history and literary information.

8. David Schwimmer

It’s surprising that Ross Geller’s favorite book from the Friends series is not an encyclopedia about dinosaurs, but Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Idiot. However, his hero and Prince Myshkin have something in common. They are both perceived in society as kind eccentrics.

9. Steven Spielberg

We think his fascination with Fenimore Cooper played a role in the creation of the films about Indiana Jones. The director’s favorite book is The Last of the Mohicans.

10. Drew Barrymore

From our selection, this actress is definitely the owner of the hardest favorite book – Viktor Frankl “A Man in Search of Meaning”. A former Nazi concentration camp prisoner, psychiatrist Viktor Frankl tells how he came to his method of psychological assistance, preventing the suicide of prisoners.