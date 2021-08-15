GoSats Launches Bitcoin Cashback Rewards Card In India

Bitcoin Rewards (BTC) company GoSats has launched a new cashback reward card for customers in India, potentially setting the stage for wider mass adoption of digital assets in the world’s second most populous country.

The new product is being rolled out in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India, also known as NPCI, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting digital payment and settlement systems across the country, founded in December 2008 and directly owned by the Reserve Bank of India.

Available through a mobile app and browser extension, the GoSats Reward Card allows users to earn BTC cashback when shopping at major brands such as Amazon, Starbucks, and Flipkart.

The partnership with NPCI suggests that GoSats is committed to avoiding any regulatory hurdles in rolling out its services. Mohammed Roshan, CEO and co-founder of GoSats, said the partnership would allow his firm “to offer users Bitcoin earning opportunities using the existing NPCI card network,” adding :

"Beforehand, people could only get bitcoin cashback on specific brands through our app but now can earn cashback in bitcoin on every spend."







Launched in February 2021, GoSats attracted more than 15,000 customers in just six months, highlighting the country’s pent-up demand for digital asset services. India’s history with cryptocurrencies has been volatile to say the least. It looks like politicians were on the verge of banning cryptocurrency entirely, but have since softened their stance. As reported in July, the Securities and Exchange Commission of India is reportedly working with the Treasury Department to oversee cryptocurrency regulation in the country.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange traffic is growing rapidly. WazirX, a cryptocurrency exchange owned by Binance and operating in India, has reported more than 2,600% growth in users since its inception, most of which are women from small towns.

Cryptocurrency credit cards and cashback reward programs are growing in popularity as digital assets continue to infiltrate the mainstream. As recently reported, PayPal’s Venmo has created a new program that allows credit card users to automatically buy cryptocurrency with cashback rewards.