Gwyneth Paltrow’s company organized healing cruises in the Caribbean

Lifestyle brand of actress Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and the premium cruise line Celebrity Cruises are organizing health travel in the Caribbean. How writes WWD, the first cruises will start in October.

“The health of body, mind and spirit is inextricably linked, and it will be so much fun to explore these issues while sailing in the Caribbean,” said Kiki Koroshets, director of health content at Goop, in a company statement.

For its wellness cruises, Goop has brought in healers, fitness instructors and spiritual practitioners. Among them are the “intuitive energy healing” adept Dana Childs, dancer and fitness instructor Tina Jackson, luxury fitness expert Drea Wheeler, dancer and trainer Colette Dong, and Deganit Nuur, who is known as a “spiritual teacher, psychic and acupuncture doctor. “.

“We look forward to sharing the wisdom of incredible teachers with cruise guests,” added Kiki Koroshets.









“Nowhere else can you experience the powerful effects of the serenity of the sea on your physical and emotional health,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

According to her, celebrities who use the services of her cruise company have already noted that sailing and traveling by water have become a real salvation for them after a difficult year.

Celebrity Cruises and Goop began collaborating in January 2020, but their joint project has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2021, it became known that Paltrow would become a wellness consultant for Celebrity Cruises and, along with his team, will oversee new wellness programs for cruises.