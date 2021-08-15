Harry Potter star Jesse Cave reveals she was raped at age 14

Jesse Cave

Jessie Cave, 33, became famous for her role as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (where she played Ron Weasley’s girlfriend). The other day, the actress shared a shocking confession: at the age of 14, she survived a rape. It was done by her tennis coach.

Jesse spoke about a terrible episode in her life in a new podcast, which she launched with her sister, 23-year-old Bibi. The girls recalled the worst things that happened while they were teenagers.

Rupert Grint and Jesse Cave

To be honest, acne is bad, but I think rape at 14 is very bad. When your trusted tennis coach does it, who exercises his power,

Jesse said.

Jesse Cave (right) with her sister

The actress clarified that the offender was punished and he was sent to prison. Cave also shared how the incident affected her personality.

My rape really changed my adolescence completely. Because it took a long time to recover. Both my sexual experience and the development of my sexual life – everything went in a completely different way than yours, for example,

– continued the conversation with her sister Jesse.

Jesse Cave with Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright

I think there are still consequences of this period of time that I only realize 18 years later,

– added the actress, specifying that she was lucky, since this episode did not destroy her morally, and she still managed to improve her life.









For several years now, Cave has been dating Alfie Brown. The couple have two children: a five-year-old son, Donnie, and a three-year-old daughter, Margot. It was revealed this summer that Jesse is pregnant again.

Jesse Cave and Alfie Brown