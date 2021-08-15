Hollywood classics and Audrey Hepburn look

Певица не боится показаться слишком банальной, выбирая всем хорошо знакомую эстетику для новобрачной.

Whether it’s insanely cool, perfectly drawn arrows, flirty ponytails, Ariana Grande never misses an opportunity to showcase her knowledge of the beauty industry. But for her wedding to Dalton Gomez, she gave her signature hairstyle and makeup a timeless and elegant bridal look.

To complement her strapless straight dress with a flirty gather back from Vera Wang, Grande’s personal stylist Josh Liu gave her an intricate retro hairstyle. However, Grande did not abandon the branded styling, but only slightly modified the height and shape of the hairstyle. Inspired by the image of Audrey Hepburn from the movie “Funny Face,” Liu twisted the ends with voluminous curlers, which gave her thin hair extra volume.

Aside from a shoulder-length Vera Wang veil with a cute bow, Ariana did not use any other hair accessories.

To complete the perfect bridal look, Grande turned to her celebrity makeup artist, Ashley Kay. Hill, who created her dream makeup.

“Congratulations, Ariana Grande and Dalton. You are truly the most beautiful bride. I wish you a lifetime of happiness. It was an honor for me to be a part of this day. I love you so much, ”Holm wrote on Instagram.

Holm did her best to keep Ariana’s appearance as natural and fresh as possible on her special day. So, it was decided to abandon the heavy make-up, and focus on matte, nude and minimalistic shades and textures. Of course, the emphasis was reasonably shifted to the eyes. Smokey-ice brown makeup artist mixed with tiny arrows, and also added beige lipstick to bring the look together.

The design of the earrings was completely in line with the style of the engagement ring with its bright pearl and inverted diamond, each with its own meaning. A Vogue reporter noted that such a non-standard arrangement of the diamond suggests that Grande was often in the most terrible moments of her life, but it was they who helped her become who she is now.

The image of the newlywed would not be complete if it were not for a pair of perfect sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the singer talked about Ariana getting married in a tiny and secret ceremony at her home, attended by at most 20 people.

“They merried. The whole house was full of joy and love. The couple and their families were incredibly happy. ” The duo got married at the girl’s house in Montecito, where the doves spend a lot of time together.

“It seems natural that they got married in Ariana’s beautiful and story-filled home,” commented an anonymous source. In the photo from the wedding, you can see the interior of the singer’s shelter, decorated with candles and flower petals from the ceiling to the floor.

The wedding of Grande and her lover took place just five months after the singer announced that she had been proposed in December.