How David Letterman humiliated the biggest movie and music stars

The release of the Britney Spears documentary has sparked widespread discussion on social media about the sexist behavior of journalists during interviews with the stars. In particular, the outrage of modern viewers was caused by the release of the program “The Late Show with David Letterman”, when the problems with alcohol of actress Lindsay Lohan became the main topic for the presenter’s jokes. Later, viewers recalled several more cases of Letterman’s scandalous behavior towards the most popular stars.

After the release of the documentary “Frame Britney Spears”, social media users began to discuss sexist behavior towards the singer’s colleagues during their heyday. The most frequently mentioned presenter in this regard was David Letterman, who was one of the main stars of television at the turn of the century. Letterman’s overtly sexist jokes about guests and aggressive demeanor were not uncommon in the 2000s.

Lindsey Lohan

First, the attention of fans was attracted by Letterman’s interview with actress Lindsay Lohan, known for her problems with alcohol. During a conversation with her in 2013 as part of a promotional campaign for one of the films, he asked Lohan if she should be in rehab. Having learned from the actress the date when she was supposed to go to rehabilitation, he continued to ask questions on this topic – in particular, how many times she was in such institutions, and how her new clinic will differ from the previous ones. Lohan’s own remarks that she was uncomfortable with such questions and that they had not been approved in advance, Letterman ignored as well as her requests to stop.

“What are they rehabilitating from? What’s on the menu? What exactly will they start working on when you walk through the door? Did you steal – yes or no? Did Charlie Sheen lend you money? ” – he asked questions to the laughter of the audience.

Paris Hilton

After the recording of Letterman’s conversation with Lohan circulated on social networks, model and entrepreneur Paris Hilton dedicated one of her podcast episodes to how the media shaped her image in the 2000s. In particular, she recalled an interview with Letterman, which she gave in 2007.

He asked her about her probation violation following her arrest for drunk driving. According to her, before the meeting with Letterman, his representatives promised that during the program the presenter would not ask questions on this topic, so she herself felt “safe” before filming. Hilton admitted that the shooting looked as if Letterman “deliberately tried to humiliate her,” and she herself promised not to come to his show again.

Britney Spears

In 2009, Britney Spears herself became the guest of Letterman’s program. This was her first meeting with the presenter after the court decision to transfer to her father the rights to manage the singer’s finances, as well as to limit her circle of contacts. Spears, in a bikini, was put on an office table for this particular issue, as she was to read the list of “10 Things That Will Change in the Country” if she became president. The text, prepared by the editors of the program, in particular, said that the singer would become the first president to use eye shadow, distribute free pies to everyone and open a nightclub on the Moon.









Jennifer Aniston

In 1998, actress Jennifer Aniston came in for an interview with Letterman to discuss the release of The Object of My Admiration. At some point, the presenter drove up to her from behind on a chair and, under the audience’s laughter, took a lock of her hair into his mouth, and then handed her a napkin so that the star could “wipe her hair”. Aniston herself barely concealed her surprise and irritation at this behavior of her interlocutor. In response to Aniston’s own words that this act frightened her and the audience, Letterman demanded an apology from the actress herself for her reaction: “You scared me as hell. How do you think I felt? You ruined everything! “

Charlize Theron

Actress Charlize Theron became a guest of another Letterman interview, because of which the presenter was accused of inappropriate treatment of the interlocutors. During her 2008 graduation, he devoted part of the program to discussing her appearance and aggressively complimenting her short dress. Upon learning that Theron would be celebrating his birthday in the summer, Letterman turned in her direction and said that he was sending her a gift “right now,” hinting at his sexual arousal.

Beyonce

Another star guest of Letterman, whose sex life he touched upon during an interview, was the singer Beyoncé. Discussing the production numbers with her during the performances for which the singer performed complex acrobatic stunts, Letterman suggested that Beyoncé loves rough behavior during sex, if she calmly suffers bruises and bruises on the set.

Christina Aguilera

During a conversation with singer Christina Aguilera, Letterman drew attention to her piercings, and then asked the question – which parts of the body the star pierced. He ignored her words that the media had already published a chart on this topic and continued to demand answers to his questions. Letterman also did not stop after Aguilera admitted that she no longer plans to get pierced and asked to change the topic of the conversation.

Jennifer Lopez

An interview with singer Jennifer Lopez, timed to coincide with the 2001 film “Wedding Planner”, also sparked outrage. During the conversation, Letterman’s attention was drawn to Lopez’s one-sleeve suit. Comparing it to the outfits from Star Trek, he asked the cameraman to take a close-up of the guest’s clothes. After that, a separate shot with Lopez’s breasts appeared on the screen, which showed that she came to the shooting without underwear.

Madonna

One of the most scandalous episodes of Letterman’s program was the episode with Madonna. Before her release to the audience, he announced that the guest of the program in ten years “released more than 80 million albums, starred in many films and slept with the biggest names in the entertainment industry.” After that, he insistently demanded that the singer kiss one of the audience, despite her resistance. In response, Madonna demanded from the host to smell her underwear and was outraged when he refused to do so.

The Late Show with David Letterman aired on CBS from 1993 to 2015. In 2009, one of the program’s screenwriters published an article about his sexist treatment of the team working on the show. In 2019, Letterman apologized for this behavior.