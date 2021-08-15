How did two pizzas change the economic reality? Pizza for Bitcoin

What is the pizza index and how did the first purchase of goods for cryptocurrency happen?

How did two pizzas change the economic reality? In 2008, a crisis broke out in the United States, which became global. Many have realized all the precariousness of traditional payment systems, in which the central bank of any country at any time can declare a default, impose restrictions on currency exchange, or even just “print” so much money that it will depreciate.

Why? Because it can, but ordinary people have no choice and agree to any new rules of the game.

Since October 31, 2008, letters signed by Satoshi Nakamoto began to arrive in e-mails, which talked about the start of the development of a new payment system. In contrast to the established procedure for exchanging the currencies of national states, this was a fundamentally different mechanism, where there is no and cannot be a single control center, which means that the possibility of challenging a payment transaction or forging it is excluded. In 2009, the Bitcoin network appeared, thanks to which it was possible to exchange currencies of any countries without any intermediaries directly between users.

However, Bitcoin truly became the first cryptocurrency in the world after one day they were able to buy goods on it. Those two pizzas. How did this happen?

Florida-based programmer Laszlo Hanets developed a version of the Bitcoin network for the Mac operating system, which runs Apple computers. Previously, there was a Windows-only version. Laszlo Hanets also came up with the idea of ​​mining bitcoins on video cards. Thus, he mined (mined) a lot of bitcoins and generously shared them on a special forum. It was here that a historic event took place – the first purchase of goods for bitcoins.









On May 18, 2010, Laszlo Hanets posted on the forum a message that it would be nice to exchange some bitcoins for something tangible, for example, pizza: “I will pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas”. A user from the forum under the nickname BitcoinFX supported the idea, and on May 22, 2010, for transferring the agreed amount of bitcoins, he ordered two pizzas for $ 25 with courier delivery to Laszlo Hanets.

The bitcoin community celebrates May 22 as the “Day of Bitcoin Pizza”, because it was then that the first exchange of bitcoin for goods took place. In honor of this day, around the world, they offer a discount for paying for pizza with bitcoins, as Laszlo Hanets did. For the entire time of active mining, he mined about 100,000 bitcoins and spent about half of them on pizza.

Many people tell the story of a couple of pizzas to show Laszlo Hanetz’s “shortsightedness”, because he bought a new computer and several video cards with his remaining bitcoins, and theoretically he could become fabulously rich. The price of 10,000 bitcoins, expressed in dollars per pizza, became known as the Pizza Index. If on May 22, 2010 it was the amount of $ 41, then in 2021 it is already $ 385 million!

In the next article, we will tell you about the mystery of the founder of bitcoin.

