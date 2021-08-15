How to live with thin hair? Life hacks of the stars

How to cut, color and style fine hair, explains Ivan Ivanov, creative partner of L’Oréal Professionnel (@ ivan_ivanov_igorevi4).

Elena Temnikova

“Lena has thin, sparse hair of medium length. The only possible option here is a tight cut, because any graduation will give the “icicle effect”. A root volume is also required. Catch a life hack: to lift the roots, dry them first, and only then – the bulk of the hair. In this case, the head should be lowered down, and a thermal modeling spray (for example, Tecni.Art Pli, L’Oréal Professionnel) should be applied to the root zone before drying. “

Ksenia Sobchak: blond and waves

“Blond is the best solution if you have fine hair. In the process of clarification, they dry out and become more obedient. Ksenia has the most classic airtach – soft shading of color from darker roots to lighter ends. Such coloring in the photo gives a visual volume. It goes well with the careless waves that Ksenia loves so much, and the side parting. “

Natalia Vodianova: graduation and texture

“The supermodel has typical Scandinavian hair – fine but not runny. In this case, a haircut in layers is good, which adds volume to the crown area. To give hair texture, “tenacity”, use a powdery spray (for example, Tecni.Art Savage Panache, L’Oréal Professionnel), which thickens, slightly mattes and adds fluffiness. With it, any styling on fine hair, be it waves, bun or ponytail, will last longer. “

“Any hair stylist will say that bangs are three minutes of your responsibility in the morning: one way or another you will have to somehow style it, twist it, dry it for brushing. In the case of thin hair, this is a bonus because it adds volume to the face. The main thing is not to make short bangs in the style of “three hairs”, as in the 90s (example – this is a photo of Keira Knightley). And give up this element altogether if you have not only thin, but also thin hair. “

Irina Gorbacheva: pixies and torn ends

“The actress is very happy with the pixie haircut, this option is even better than the bob that she had before. The main thing here is to work out the ends qualitatively so that they do not push. First we dry the hair with a thermo-modeling spray, then we go through the paste, giving each tip a direction. “

A few tips for owners of thin hair:

1. Make a lightening. Life will become easier, styling will become more voluminous. It is not necessary to switch to total blond. You can restrict yourself to balayazh on the top layer of hair, and leave the bottom natural. After all, it is the top zone that is responsible for the volume and texture.

2. Do not be afraid of a short haircut. If your hair is very thin and there are not many of them, make a square with a tight cut. This will immediately give a neat look.

3. Do not overdo it with building. Living with extended strands is very difficult, inconvenient, this is not about naturalness that is fashionable now. Extensions are only suitable for special occasions, and then if they are well sewn and painted.

Recorded by: Natalia Filipchenko