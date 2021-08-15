“I want the role of Natalie Portman! “

Turkish actress Khanda Erçel has enjoyed increased popularity in Turkey and abroad in recent months thanks to her participation in the TV series “Knock at my door”, which was very popular with the foreign audience.

Last week, Turkish celebrity fans actively discussed Erçel’s 2016 interview on social networks, which she gave to Elele. The topic of discussion was whether Erchel has changed over the years, whether it has become more ambitious.

Many admitted that Erchel was very purposeful and knew her own worth even then. We offer you excerpts from the discussed interview.

-Are there things that you would never wear? What are you wearing?

– I wear what suits me. I love skinny jeans, straight mini-dresses in everyday life. I don’t wear heels often, I rarely wear them, but I love jewelry. Jewelry is always more important than my outfit. I love black and nude tones. I don’t like multicolored things and fluorescent colors.

-If I ask you to choose one color,

what would you choose?

– Of course, red. I love red lipstick.

-Why red?

-Red lipstick makes me feel stronger and sexier.

-What do you do to relax, how do you relax?

-I go in for sports, stretching. I go for a massage if I find the time, but after a massage in Thailand, I don’t like the massage here. Thailand is a completely different culture, people are very happy there. Women are very strong, their self-confidence is very high.

-What are your goals in the profession?

-I want to see myself in a movie, to understand what I can and what I cannot. For example, it might be a drama. I would also like to play the role of Natalie Portman in Black Swan.

-What actress do you consider beautiful, very talented and successful?

Definitely Natalie Portman. I also love Penelope Cruz.

-What is your favorite trait to yourself?

-I am a person who looks at everything very positively. Of course, there are situations when I get depressed, but then I find how to motivate myself.

-What do you like to do in your spare time?









-I like traveling very much. There are still places in Istanbul that I have not seen, I am trying to go there. I miss drawing, meeting friends and traveling because I work so hard. For example, last year I painted, but this year I have no time. My family is my source of motivation, I renew myself when I see them.

-What is beauty to you? How would you describe a beautiful woman?

– For me, a beautiful woman is a strong and successful woman. This is a woman who stands on her feet and knows how to say no. First of all, a woman should have a life position, this position adds beauty to her. Her perception of a man in front of her adds beauty to her. A woman should not have enough success, she always needs to strive for the best. For me, beauty is not only about appearance. This position and way of thinking.

-What do you like most about your appearance?

-I love to laugh, so I love my smile. I have four dimples, I love them too.