In the video, the cat has very large eyes. People compare her to Emma Stone.

The woman showed her cat with disproportionately large eyes, and people saw a man in the animal. Yes, not a simple one, but a famous one – now they are wondering which of the celeb reminds them of a kitty. It seems that Emma Stone will be glad to know that she has a feline version of herself.

A resident of the United States acquired an unusual cat named Winky and created a tiktok account for her with a nickname winkythedwarfcat. Now the woman publishes a video with her favorite, and the fluffy one steals people’s hearts with just one glance.

The point is in her unusual eyes – they seem too big for a small muzzle. In the video for February 2, the hostess shows how her cat knows how to build these very eyes. It seems that she can leave the competition to the cat from Shrek.

In another video from January 31st, the hostess strokes Winky and reveals her unusual profile. In the frames, you can see that the cat’s chin is not pronounced. It is hidden by wool as if it immediately passes into the neck. It is because of this feature that her large eyes stand out on Winky’s small face.

Sometimes Winky looks like a completely unhappy cat life, and then the pet looks more like Gremlin.

Videos from Winky go viral on tiktok and gain millions of views.









In the comments, people are delighted with the unusual cat.

What kind of cat is this, her eyes are so big. 😳

I fell in love.

To other TikTok users, it seems that Winky has a human eye.

Why does she have human eyes?

Bro, he looks more human than me.

Man. 👀

And some commentators know exactly which of the celebrities the cat looks like.

This cat is Philip Gallagher.

Emma Stone, is that you?

Wow, she really looks like Emma Stone. 😄

The dog lady from Tiktok also managed to confuse people. She showed her dog, and the audience is already calling the exorcist. They are sure that the human spirit is stuck in the pet.

And the little Shih Tzu dog, the videos of which collect millions of views, can scare anyone. After all, the dog’s eyes are much larger than necessary, and not everyone can look into them.