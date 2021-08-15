Investors started earning cryptocurrency by playing games: assets grew by almost 4000%

For the week from 2 to 6 August, the most significant one can be considered the fact that bitcoin and ether (Ethereum) continued to rise in price. The confidence of cryptominers in their activities and the effectiveness of the assets of this industry is growing.

Those who are just thinking about investment decisions in the crypto market take such dynamics as an argument for action.

“In the media space for the reporting period, the target growth levels of flagships began to rise again. And we again hear forecasts of Bitcoin growth to the level of $ 60-70 thousand per coin, and Ethereum is expected at the level of $ 5 thousand per coin.”, – said Anzhej Kovalchuk, chief cryptocurrency strategist at TomiEx, in an interview with UBR.ua.

In addition, the expert noted that the cost of three tokens at once increased by more than 1000% in the past month. This is an argument in favor of not focusing only on major cryptocurrencies, but rather looking at smaller ones.

When evaluating tokens, it is important to read the essence of the product. So, it is worth noting the profitability of Wall Street Games (WSG), which managed to rise in price by 3717% in July.

“The next generation blockchain hybrid online gaming platform has become attractive as players battle each other in simple games to win cryptocurrency rewards. Understanding the dynamics of global population demand, you can filter tokens according to the appropriate principle.”, – says Kovalchuk.

Further – more expensive

In the week from August 9 to August 15, if force majeure does not appear, then we can expect that the dynamics of prices for major cryptocurrencies will continue to rise, the expert predicts. Since there are various positive data on the development of the industry.









For example, RIT Capital Partners, an investment fund founded by Jacob Rothschild, is one of the leaders of the $ 8.8 million round of funding for the Hong Kong-based crypto investment platform Aspen Digital, designed to finance the creation of an online platform.

“The platform will provide rich investors with a single portal for managing crypto investments”, – notes the chief strategist for cryptocurrencies at TomiEx.

Aspen will focus on three areas: enabling investors to buy and hold cryptocurrency, invest in income-generating products such as stablecoin-backed savings accounts, and offer automated strategies comparable to the quantitative strategies used. by many hedge funds.

He will also have a research department collecting sector news and market ideas. He will present them to clients so that they can see what this can mean for their portfolios.

“Such events form a positive image of the industry as a whole and attract new users, due to which the price of cryptocurrencies is growing.”, – summed up Anzhej Kovalchuk.