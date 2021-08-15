Jennifer Aniston congratulated ex-wife Justin Theroux on her 50th birthday: “I love you!”, HELLO! Russia

Yesterday, August 10, actor Justin Ther turned 50 years old. By tradition, his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston congratulated him on the new year of his life. The 52-year-old actress published two photos of the birthday man in her story: on the first, he is captured with his beloved dog, with whom he does not part for a minute, and on the second, he is depicted in a half-naked form – with a naked torso.

Happy Birthday!

One of a kind. Love you! – this is how the actress signed the photos.

By the way, in February, congratulating Aniston on her 52nd birthday, Teru also publicly confessed his love to her. Same ex-spouses often spend time together, including on holidays…

Recall that actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation in 2018 after six years of relationship, three of which were married, but, as you know, they continue to communicate and remain good friends. But over the past three years, neither he nor she has mentioned the reasons for the breakup. The reason for the divorce, as the media wrote then, was allegedly the fact that Justin wanted to live in New York, and Jennifer – in Los Angeles. In an extensive interview with Esquire, Teru explained that this version was “not true”:

Look, people always come up with stories that make them feel better or make things easier for them. All this talk: “This man loves rock and roll, and this man loves jazz. Of course!” But this is not the case. This is an oversimplification, said Teru.









Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The actor is still officially free and he is usually accompanied by his beloved … dog named Kuma, whom Teru took from a shelter. By the way, it was rumored that it was the dog, though different, that helped to maintain the friendly relationship between Justin and Jennifer. The former spouses are famous dog lovers, and when they lived together, they “brought up” several dogs at once. Among them was Jen’s favorite shepherd dog, Dolly, who saved the actress from depression after breaking up with Brad Pitt. A few months after breaking up with Teru, the actress’s favorite died. Then the ex-husband Justin came to the funeral of the dog and was very supportive of the mourning mistress. Since then, Theroux and Aniston have kept in touch.

Like it or not, we didn’t have a complete breakup drama and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. We may not be a couple, but nothing prevents us from giving each other joyful moments and being friends. She is a funny person, she knows how to make me laugh so well. It would be a loss for me if we stopped communicating. And I would like to think that this is also the case for her. We do not talk every day, but we call each other on FaceTime, we correspond, – said Justin.

Jennifer is also free now. And although she recently admitted that sometimes she feels lonely, she is not going to build new relationships yet. Recent rumors that the actress wants adopt a child, her representative denied.