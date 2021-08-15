Julia Roberts celebrates her birthday: 12 reasons to love the main Hollywood beauty even more

Julia Roberts

Today the famous Hollywood actress Julia Roberts turns 53 years old. Roberts is undoubtedly one of the main favorites of the public: she is talented, sweet, incredibly beautiful and not at all arrogant, which is not typical for all stars. On her birthday, we tell you why the audience fell in love with her and continue to sincerely love her.

one. Film “Pretty Woman”

Despite the fact that the filmography of the actress is very rich, it is the film “Pretty Woman” that is her hallmark. In 1990, after the release of the picture in which Roberts played the prostitute Vivian, the whole America fell in love with the actress, and then the whole world.

Boys, girls, old people and young people all love Julia,

– justly noted the director of the film Garry Marshall.

2. Adorable naughty curls

Julia has tried many hairstyles and haircuts, from the Tinker Bell fairy to straight blonde hair, but her brown curls will always remain her main feature.

When she has long red curly hair she is adorable

– wrote about Roberts once in Newsweek.

3. Infectious laughter and radiant smile



In the episode “Pretty Women,” when Richard Gere slammed the jewelry box, he was improvising, the film’s screenwriter Jonathan Federic Lawton said. The star did not know about this, so viewers could hear her real laugh.

4. Way to success

Julia’s parents had nothing to do with cinema, and her childhood was rather difficult (she survived her parents’ divorce and a difficult relationship with her stepfather). However, the example of her older brother Eric, who had already become famous in Hollywood, inspired her to try herself in the film industry too. You can argue for a long time about whether Julia could build her acting career herself, if not for the help of her brother. However, the critically acclaimed talent of the actress and the popular love of the public testify that she deservedly got into Hollywood.

In 2000, she became the first actress to receive $ 20 million for her role in the film. It was Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich, which also earned her Academy Awards, Golden Globes, British Academy, Actors Guild and MTV Awards for Best Actress.

five. Iconic outfits

Images of Julia Roberts from the series “Pretty Woman” are still relevant today. The boots that her heroine loved so much are now in the wardrobe of every self-respecting fashionista, and the classic images from the picture still look very modern.

6. Modesty

Despite her rather large fortune, Julia continues to be a very simple and modest woman. She grows her own vegetables in the garden and loves to knit. And she likes to live more not in huge metropolitan areas, but in small cities, so she often spends time with her family in the city of Taos in the state of New Mexico.

7. Charity

The actress is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She pays much attention to children suffering from Rett syndrome (this is a neuropsychiatric disease that causes mental retardation). In addition, she takes part in charity events in support of cancer patients and helps the families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

And on her 49th birthday, Roberts invited fans to donate $ 49 to GLSEN, an organization that campaigns against discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation or gender identity in educational institutions in the United States.

If you wake up next Friday and think about what to give Julia for her birthday, just donate to GLSEN.

eight. Quiet and closed personal life

In 2002, Julia Roberts married cinematographer Daniel Moder. The couple are raising three children: 15-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas and 13-year-old Henry.

The family leads a rather closed lifestyle: the actress forbids the children to use social networks, since she believes that there is no need for them now, and she herself does not broadcast every step she takes on the social network.



Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

nine. Lovely mom



If you ask any person who Julia Roberts is, then for sure everyone will immediately say that she is an actress. However, the star herself says that she is primarily a mother. After the birth of her daughter and son, she confessed that she was enjoying her best role – that of a mother.

Life at home gives me absolute joy

She said.



Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder with children

10. The ability to stand up for yourself

Despite all her modesty and politeness, Julia can stand up for herself, especially when her personal boundaries are violated. In 2009, she came into conflict with a street photographer who, she said, followed her all day. The incident happened after she took the children out of school. As she was driving through Los Angeles with them, the car of a press photographer approached her car and asked how she was doing and noted that she looked great.

The furious actress immediately parked the car and burst into foul language at him. But she just wanted to be left alone with her family.

eleven. Sense of humor and optimism



The actress has a great sense of humor and is never discouraged. In her opinion, this is precisely the key to beauty.

12. Naturalness and naturalness



Julia Roberts, unlike many stars, does not overuse plastic surgery. Moreover, she rarely uses decorative cosmetics in everyday life, and prefers discreet and calm makeup for going out.

The star has repeatedly said that she likes naturalness, and also noted that appearance in a person is not the main thing.

Perfection is the disease of the nation. We put tons of makeup on our faces. We inject Botox and even starve ourselves to achieve the perfect size. We’re trying to fix something, but we can’t fix what you can’t see. Our soul needs an operation. How can you expect someone else to love you if you don’t love yourself? You should be happy with yourself. It doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside, what matters is what’s inside you,

She said.