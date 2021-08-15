Keira Knightley tried on a black dress with white flowers from Chanel

34-year-old actress emphasized a round tummy

34-year-old actress Keira Knightley no longer hides her pregnancy and emphasizes her rounded tummy in every possible way. So, fans found out about the position of the star when she appeared with her husband, musician James Ryton, at the Chanel J12 party in a champagne-colored silk dress.

But for the very show of the Chanel 2020 cruise collection, the celebrity chose a more dramatic outfit – a black floor-length dress, which was decorated with white flowers along the entire length. The neckline is made in the form of a T-shirt with thin straps with the addition of a black satin ribbon.

Pregnant Keira Knightley in a Chanel dress / Photo: Getty Images







In her hand, the pregnant Kira was holding a small black clutch, and from shoes she preferred suede sandals on a high platform. Slightly curled curls and bright carrot lipstick gave the actress’s image lightness and ease.

Recall that the actress recently attended the premiere of the film “Consequences”, in which she plays the main role. On the red carpet, the British celebrity appeared in a fluffy lemon Valentino dress. Then few people noticed that Keira Knightley was in a position.

