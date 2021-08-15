Kim Kardashian was appointed to sew underwear for the US Olympic team: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

TV star Kim Kardashian’s own brand, Skims, has been named official lingerie supplier for the US team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Writes about this Independent.

In her Instagram account, the celebrity admitted that she had followed the results of the Olympic Games from the age of 10 thanks to her stepfather, and even then she understood the full responsibility of each team member. “I am honored to announce that Skims will be making formal underwear, pajamas and indoor wear for athletes this year. This capsule collection will also be available at skims.com, ”she said in a post.

To this post, Kardashian has attached photographs of the Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett, world athletics champion Dalaila Muhammad, football player Alex Morgan and swimmer Haley Anderson. Each athlete in the pictures is wearing a Skims lingerie set. The publication received almost 1.5 million likes.









It is noted that the official uniform for the US national team at the opening and closing ceremonies of the games will again be developed by the Ralph Lauren brand, which has been the official supplier of the team since 2008.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23rd to August 8th.

In April, the uniforms of Canadian athletes, which they will wear at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, were criticized on social media. Athletes will appear at the event in white trousers and a black T-shirt with a maple leaf, a traditional symbol of Canada. In addition, a denim jacket designed by Hudson’s Bay and Levi’s will complement their look. The jacket also features maple leaves and a graffiti-inspired country name. Netizens have ridiculed Canadians’ outfit in numerous Twitter posts.