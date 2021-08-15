Kylie Jenner got into a scandal over asking for help

The celebrity outraged the public with an appeal to donate funds for the treatment of her former makeup artist, who had an accident.

Reality TV star, model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner found herself at the center of an internet scandal over a request for financial help from her former makeup artist and friend Samuel Raude.

The other day, the celebrity posted on Instagram Stories a call for help in raising funds for the treatment of Raude, who was in a serious car accident and needs brain surgery.

Kylie left a link to the collection organized on the GoFundMe crowdfunding site by the family members of the victim.

Soon after publication, 23-year-old Jenner received a flurry of criticism. Many social media users were outraged that a multi-million dollar star was asking them to donate money, although she could have covered all the costs of treatment herself.

“Open one of your Birkin bags and stop asking us poor people to drop off on treatment for your makeup artist!” like Kylie, I would simply not ask people on the Internet to donate for an operation for my best friend. But, apparently, we are all arranged differently, “the followers wrote.









Jenner herself later explained that she had not worked for a long time and did not communicate with Samuel, but she could not get past his situation.

“Sam is not my makeup artist, and unfortunately we don’t talk anymore. But I worked with him a few years ago and I find him very nice. I saw a message about an accident and collecting money from my current makeup artist Ariel. It was originally installed there. ten thousand dollars. By that time, those who announced the collection had already raised six, so I added five more to help achieve their original goal. Then I posted this message in my stories to get more attention from people “, – said Kylie.

She also emphasized that she always tries to help and asked all who are not indifferent to pray for the health of the victim and encourage each other for help and compassion.

At the moment, 100 thousand dollars out of 120 necessary have been collected for Sam’s treatment.

We will remind, last summer it became known that Kylie and her older sister Kendall Jenner refused to pay salaries to employees of their production.

