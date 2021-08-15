Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to star in Don’t Look Up

The cast also included Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Timothy Chalamet. A very stellar caste.

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street

The Hollywood Reporter has released a very, very stellar cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” directed and written by Adam McKay (The Short, Power).



So, the tape will star Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”), Timothy Shalamet (“The King”), Meryl Streep (“Little Women”, 2019), Jonah Hill (“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far”) and Himesh Patel (“The Argument”). Earlier, the cast included Cate Blanchett (“Where are you gone, Bernadette?”), Rob Morgan (“Greyhound”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“mom!”). In addition, cameos by Ariana Grande, Kid Cadi, Tomer Sisley and Matthew Perry are expected.

In the center of the plot of the picture will be two not particularly significant scientists, in whose work and in the whole life of which one day everything changes dramatically. So, astronomers learn that a meteorite is rushing to Earth. Moreover, the heroes determined that he would fall in six months. They decide to use the media to warn the whole world of an impending threat. However, no one believes them, and time is running out. The scientists Laurence and DiCaprio will play, and we are incredibly intrigued by this duo!

Read also: 5 best films by Leonardo DiCaprio











Filming for Don’t Look Up begins November 19 in Boston. McKay is also producing the project through his Hyperobject label with partner Kevin J. Messick.

It is worth noting that McKay’s team will have to work hard to shape the filming schedule. One of the main stars of the film, Leonardo DiCaprio, is busy with an equally significant project, Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon. It was supposed to be filmed back in the spring, which, apparently, did not happen due to the coronavirus. Now production will begin, most likely in 2021.