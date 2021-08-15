“Lockdown” was removed during isolation – Kommersant FM – Kommersant

A film about a robbery in a pandemic, filmed during tough restrictions in London, was released on the network. The crime comedy with Anne Hathaway is called Lockdown. The picture was released by the streaming service HBO Max. The film “Lockdown” was directed by the director of “The Bourne Identities” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Doug Lyman. Alla Pugacheva with details.

Lockdown on HBO Max was the first project from the Hollywood studio Warner Brothers, filmed during isolation, and even about how not to go crazy during this period. The concept of the film appeared in July, and it was decided to start developing the script, seeking funding and direct filming no later than September.

As Doug Lyman explained the rush, it was important to complete everything before the UK authorities introduced further restrictions.

As a result, the team filmed the main scenes in 18 days, and some of the lines of the leading actors Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Egifor did not have time to memorize and read them from sheets of paper pasted all over the site.

According to the plot, a young couple found themselves “locked” in one apartment due to the imposed isolation. After sitting within four walls, they decide on an insane act – to steal a huge diamond. For this, they go to one of the most fashionable and expensive department stores not only in London, but also in the world – Harrods. By the way, some of the scenes with the theft of the diamond were filmed directly in the store’s store with one condition: do not show exactly where it is in the frame.

Not all foreign critics considered the film “Lockdown” successful and timely. In The New York Times, the Zoom jokes were a little old and annoying. The crumpled process of creation affected the quality of the tape: it was not possible to avoid sagging in the narrative, emphasizes Yulia Shagelman, the film reviewer of Kommersant: “The film turned out to be very uneven. In it, on the one hand, there are attempts to joke, on the other, to talk about some important existential things. It has a story of a romantic relationship, it has a story of this robbery. Quite unbalanced. I did not find this film either funny or working as a comedy or as a movie about a robbery. Doug Lyman is used to working with big budgets, with fighters. An attempt to make just such a great Hollywood movie is visible. But there is no balance between circumstances and the form in which we are told about them. Isolation works in those moments when it is some kind of art project, or a short film. Filming this during quarantine is a kind of micro-trend. “









Back in the summer, Netflix decided to rethink self-isolation – for the Homemade project, streaming asked directors to create small sketches at home. Among the participants, for example, was Paolo Sorrentino. The stars of the series “Good Omens” David Tennat and Michael Sheen played themselves, imprisoned in houses, in the BBC project “Production” they are fighting not with the end of the world, but with the problems of cooking in their own kitchens.

“Lockdown” by Doug Lyman, like other similar films, where viewers recognize themselves in the heroes of films about the pandemic, can have a therapeutic effect, psychologist Roman Suleimanov does not exclude:

“It happens that the method of immersion in a situation that causes anxiety or fear is used, for example, panic attacks associated with travel in transport, as one of the treatment options – together with a psychotherapist to go down the subway.

In principle, you can come up with a movie of some kind. In some countries, there are special simulators, equipped rooms for people with aerophobia, to help the patient overcome this fear. But at the same time, it is better not to remember about some psycho-traumatic situations – it will not cause anything but the revival of a psycho-trauma that has not yet healed. But the film will definitely be interesting. Now there is no particular interest in looking at what they have just experienced and are still experiencing remotely. “

One of the last attempts to tell about the difficulties of relations during the quarantine is already in full meter – the comedy “Lockdown in Italian”. The film was released worldwide in mid-autumn and was able to raise only about $ 500 thousand.

Olga Sergienko