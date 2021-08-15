London court ordered Binance to find hackers and block their accounts

20:31 / 15 August, 2021

2021-08-15T21: 31: 14 + 03: 00

Alexander Antipov

The court ruled after considering the application of Fetch.ai, which demanded to block the accounts of hackers and seize the funds stored on them.

The London High Court has ordered Binance, the world’s largest online digital currency exchange service, to track down hackers suspected of stealing $ 2.6 million worth of cryptocurrency, Reuters reported.









Despite the relatively small amount, this trial is one of the first with the participation of the Binance exchange. In addition, this case will test the ability of the English judicial system to combat fraud on cryptocurrency platforms.

“We can confirm that we are helping Fetch.ai recover lost assets. Binance regularly blocks accounts for suspicious activity in accordance with our security policies and commitment to protect users when interacting with our platform, ”Binance said in a posting.