Megan Fox filed for divorce

Megan with Brian Austin Green

According to foreign publications, on the eve of Fox appealed to the court with the requirement to dissolve the marriage with Brian Austin Green. The couple broke up earlier this year. Fox’s husband expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that his wife was constantly working and did not devote time to the family. “Then Megan was busy filming. She once said: “I realized that when I work alone, I feel at ease, I like myself more,” Brian shared.

It was rumored that the husband cheated on Megan, but he denied this information. “We had an amazing relationship. I will always love her, ”Austin Green said of Fox.









Megan and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan, meanwhile, had an affair with Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker). The actress starred in his video, and also told reporters about her feelings for the 30-year-old rapper.

“I immediately realized that he is what I call not a kindred spirit, but a kindred spark. This is the state when the soul has risen to such a high level that it can be divided between two different bodies at the same time. I think we are actually two halves of the same soul. And I told him about it almost immediately, because I felt it, “- said the actress.

They met on the set of the movie “Midnight in a Grain Field”, rapper Megan also immediately liked it. “I was sitting on the steps of my trailer and every day I waited for the moment when our eyes could meet. Now she will get out of the car, it is about five steps from me to her. And I just sat and waited and hoped, ”said Colson Baker.

do not missCareer Choices: The Parting of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Recall that Megan lived with Brian for more than 10 years, gave him three children. In 2016, their youngest son Jorn River Green was born. However, even a year before his birth, the couple had difficulties in their relationship, and the press wrote that the actress was leaving her husband.

Photo: Legion-Media