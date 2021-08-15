Oscar Mauer Sells Walkthroughs With Dogecoin Logo

The Oscar Mauer company, which produces meat and meat semi-finished products, sells cocoons with the Dogecoin symbol from the auction.

“This Hot Doge Wieners limited offer is equivalent to 10,000 Dogecoin. Only one package is for sale … and it can become yours … “

💎BEHODL💎 This limited-edition pack of Hot Doge Wieners that comes with the cash value of 🚀 10,000 Dogecoins 🚀 There’s only one pack in existence… and it can be yours 🤑 Bid it for a chance to get it at https: // t .co / ZrrUxfjPPs pic.twitter.com/FHWGhpGthF – Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 4, 2021

B Oscar Mauer stated that initially the package of xot-dogs was estimated at 10,000 DOGE, however, it seemed that the company did not plan to accept the cryptocurrency.

At the time of the title of the article, 72 applications were submitted for this, and the price of the product increased to $ 3050.









The auction is part of the Ebau benefit auctions. All hand-made tools are directed to help the hungry people of Feeding America. Topgi will finish on Saturday at 20:00 Moscow time.

Specifically for the auction, the company changed the profile image in Twitter, adding on it an image of the dog Shiba Inu, the social media company Dogecoin.

Burger King Brazil recently introduced a limited edition of Dogecoin meat-flavored dog food.

Paнee Snickers, Milku Wau and KFC posted images of their Dogecoin-branded buttons on Twitter, but they didn’t sell them.

Apparently, such a splash was caused by the short-term, but fast growth of the Dogecoin price at the beginning of this year, as well as the related noise in social networks.

