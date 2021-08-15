Sunday, August 15, 2021
    Perfume wardrobe: Angelina Jolie’s favorite fragrances




    July 24, 2021

    23 July 2021

    Cosmo

    It’s time to look into the perfume wardrobe of the woman everyone is talking about – Angelina Jolie. Unfortunately, one of the most beautiful actresses of our time is not too eager to talk about beauty secrets, preferring questions about inspiration and work. Finding her favorite fragrances was not easy, but we succeeded. Here they are:

    Love in white, Creed




    Handcrafted from rare ingredients from five continents, Love In White is a mix of flowers from around the world. It combines notes of iris, magnolia, daffodil, jasmine and rose for a feminine trail that captivates from the first breath.

    buy

    Black bvlgari

    A strong and stylish unisex fragrance at a very affordable price has long been considered Jolie’s favorite. Allegedly, the actress likes to share it with her man: on him he reveals himself masculinely, on her – in a special touching way. The composition is based on amber, woody notes, jasmine, cedar and sandalwood.

    Mon Guerlain, Guerlain

    Angie says the Mon Guerlain perfume she is her face reminds her of her mother. Jolie is delighted with the warm combination of vanilla, lavender, sambac jasmine and rose. To be honest, and we adore it!

