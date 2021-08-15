Ripple storms the top 5, VeChain is ready to return to the top 20 of the cryptocurrency rankings

Ripple is under prosecution by the US SEC, the regulator is trying to prove a violation of the securities law when the company issues its own cryptocurrency, as well as the fact of manipulating its value.

The case has been going on since last year and is based on the Howey test for determining the sign of issue of shares, developed in 1933. The SEC won all such cases until last week there was a “battle in the Senate” over an attempt to amend tax laws.

Congressmen are trying to get $ 28 billion in additional fees from the crypto industry, but without a clarified description of market participants, types and roles of assets, the amendments will not work.

The US Treasury Department is forced to issue a guide to digital assets so that the House of Representatives can pass an important law for the entire national economy. The document will appear next week and will be an argument in defense of Ripple from prosecution, leveling the Howie test.









The Ministry of Finance publication will lead to a new wave of XRP growth, which will return the coin to the top 5 rating.



Altcoin VeChain has gained 110% since the market reversal. The growth of VET is provided by the activity of the founders of the project, who generate many reasons for buying cryptocurrency, which is one step away from a place in the top 20 ranking.

In particular, the developers have released a new version of the wallet that supports NFT tokens that can be created on the VeChain blockchain. The company is ready to develop this topic with the help of grants in the amount of $ 30 thousand, which will receive the creators of applications related to the release and trade of NFT.

The video contest is another original VeChain marketing ploy. In the middle of last week, the company paid out $ 50 thousand each to the ten winners of the best video stories describing the platform and features of the cryptocurrency uploaded to YouTube.

Getting VET on the Simplex list of crypto assets will also help the massive distribution of this digital currency. The service works with all major cryptocurrency exchanges, VISA, Mastercard and Apple Pay payment system. Now investors and speculators will be able to instantly purchase VET using a bank card or in two clicks on an Apple smartphone.