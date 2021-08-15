Salma Hayek was convicted of marriage to a billionaire

Salma Hayek became a guest of the Armchair Expert podcast, in which she admitted that all 12 years of marriage with billionaire François-Henri Pinault was condemned for commercialism. Now the 54-year-old actress has responded for the first time to accusations that she got married only for money.

Salma Hayek and Francois Pinault

“You know, the fact is that it’s impossible to feel its magic from a photo. He made me become much better and grow in the right direction. And, you know, when I married him, everyone said: “Oh, this is a marriage of convenience, she married him for money.” But 15 years have passed, and we are still in love with each other. And I don’t even take offense at gossip, ”Salma said about her relationship with a 58-year-old businessman.

The actress added: “There is discrimination against rich men. Immediately, you think that because someone is rich, they might be a bad person. Maybe someone is a materialist, maybe someone who has no values, maybe someone is even stupid or does not deserve it. I have heard many warnings that big money is being made dishonestly. “









Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

“After work, no matter how hard it is – and believe me, he has many responsibilities – my husband comes home with a big smile on his face, he is happy to be at home, happy to see me and the children, makes us laugh. When we go on vacation, he is completely disconnected from work. This is not just an insult to me. I’m not the only judge. They can’t even imagine what happiness it is to be with this person, ”Hayek summed up the discussion touchingly.

Recall that in 2007 it became known: the Hollywood actress was engaged to a French billionaire and CEO of PPR (a corporation specializing in jewelry, watches, designer clothes and accessories). In the same year, the couple had a daughter, but a year later Salma broke off the engagement for unknown reasons. Nevertheless, in 2009 the wedding took place.