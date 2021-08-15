Sasapost (Egypt): frog hunting and collecting hair tufts, among other things! Unusual celebrity hobbies you never knew existed | Society | Inosmi

Some celebrity hobbies can surprise or even disgust! Below we will tell you about the weirdest hobbies of famous people that you probably never knew about!

British diving champion Tom Daly made headlines after being spotted knitting at the Tokyo Olympics. When asked what he was doing, he replied that he was knitting a bag for his gold medal. On one side of this bag is tied the flag of Japan – a red sun on a white background, and on the other – the British flag of intersecting red and white stripes on a blue background. Daley shared that knitting helps him calm down and focus.

The photo caught the attention of users on social networks. They noted with admiration that Daly was a real brave man. He did what he saw fit, not caring what people might think of him.

Curiosity prompted us to look for information about the most unusual and strange hobbies of celebrities, which they are fond of in their free time.

1. Angelina Jolie collects antique knives and daggers

Angelina Jolie has proven more than once that she is an amazing woman, but her hobby causes a mixed reaction. Back in 2008, she said that she began collecting daggers and knives at the age of 11. By the way, she inherited her love for melee weapons from her mother.

The American actress admitted that she recently bought a dagger for Maddox’s eldest son, because she considers it important from an early age to introduce the child to a thoughtful and serious attitude to weapons.

2. Tom Hanks collects typewriters

Tom Hanks in an interview with The New York Times said that he began collecting old typewriters at the age of 19, and his collection already has 250 copies. According to him, typing on such typewriters is a special pleasure, incomparable with typing on a computer.

In 2017, he published a collection of short stories “Uncommon Type”, which has a typewriter in each of them, sometimes even as the main character. The actor also revealed that he plans to phase out his collection of typewriters and keep only one.

3. Paris Hilton: from fashion to hunting frogs

Socialite Paris Hilton has a harmless but rather unusual hobby. Who would have expected her to enjoy spending her free time in the swamps hunting frogs? Paris doesn’t hurt them. She catches them with her hands, puts them in a bucket, watches them, and then lets go.

4. Johnny Depp collects Barbie dolls

Johnny Depp began collecting dolls for his daughter, and when she grew up and the dolls ceased to be of interest to her, he kept the collection for himself. It contains such special and rare dolls as the Beyoncé doll, Lindsay Lohan and even the teenage dolls from the High School Musical TV movie.

5. Nicole Kidman is fond of skydiving!

Nicole Kidman gives the impression of a sophisticated and modest woman, but she is not alien to extreme entertainment. In particular, the actress loves skydiving. She even got an official license to do it. Kidman recommends every woman to jump with a parachute in order to experience at least once in her life a feeling unlike anything else – the feeling of free flight.









6. Will Smith is fencing with Tom Cruise and David Beckham!

Will Smith is fond of fencing and even allocated a training room for this in his house. He says that fencing is difficult and enjoyable at the same time. It was difficult for the actor to find time for loved ones, so he decided that fencing would help strengthen relationships with friends, especially Tom Cruise and David Beckham, who share the same passion.

7. Beyoncé is the queen of honey who keeps 80,000 bees at home!

Motherhood changes women in one way or another, and sometimes quite dramatically, which is what happened with Beyoncé. The American star reported that her daughters have terrible allergies and that honey has numerous medicinal properties. She bought two large hives with 80,000 bees, which she says help her make hundreds of cans of honey a year.

8. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are fond of ceramics

Brad Pitt, one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, and Leonardo DiCaprio share a love of clay modeling. Together they sculpt sculptures in Pitt’s pottery workshop until early morning. By the way, Brad Pitt has another passion – knitting. He was knitting before Angelina Jolie gave birth to twins in 2008.

9. Leslie Mann is into unicycle

Leslie Mann received a unicycle as a gift for her tenth birthday, and since then the actress has been regularly improving her skills – she knows how to ride backwards, jump from curbs and perform various tricks.

10. These are the weirdest celebrity hobbies!

We’ve heard of collecting stamps, old coins, antiques or paintings, but we’ve never heard of anyone collecting celebrity hair!

American singer Katy Perry has a strange hobby – she collects celebrity hair. Her collection began with strands of Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, but she did not reveal the names of other stars who have shared hair with her.

Penelope Cruz also has a strange infatuation. She loves collecting clothes hangers, and her collection includes over 500 pieces of a wide variety of items. And the famous model Claudia Schiffer loves to collect bugs! She has been collecting spiders since childhood, but over time her collection has expanded. Her house now houses a huge collection of insects, as well as a library containing scientific papers and encyclopedias on entomology.

American model and actress Shailene Woodley avoids genetically modified foods and eats only natural foods and herbs. Every month she collects spring water from the mountains and then goes to the farm to provide herself with food. She does everything she needs herself, from toothpaste, shower gel and facial lotion to cheese and medicine.