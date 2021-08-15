Selena Gomez spoke about the relationship with Justin Bieber









Celebrity revealed new details of her sensational novel

American singer Selena Gomez and Canadian singer Justin Bieber finally parted ways back in 2018, but fans of the stars and journalists still continue to discuss their relationship. Even in a recent interview with Selena Gomez for Vogue Australia, there was a discussion of the affair with Justin Bieber, and also with the singer The Weeknd.

As the 28-year-old artist herself noted, now she understands why her relationship with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd did not work out. It turned out that in both respects she did not feel like an equal partner.

“I was very young and allowed myself to be used in relationships. Basically, all of my past romances were like I was cursed. I guess I needed to find this word, I felt worse and worse. I have never been truly valuable when paired with someone, ”said Selena Gomez.

The singer also stated that she is already ready for a new relationship. But now she wants everything to be sincere and real.

Photo: Getty Images

