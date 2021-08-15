Selena Gomez will play the first LGBT climber to climb Mount Everest

Selena Gomez is preparing to star in the upcoming film In the Shadow of the Mountain. The singer will play mountaineer Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado, who became the first gay woman to climb the seven highest peaks on every continent, including Mount Everest.

The script for the film is based on the memoir of the same name by 46-year-old Sylvia, which she will publish in 2022. The climber notes that the conquest of the peaks has become a cure for her memories of a difficult childhood. She now organizes Everest climbs for other women survivors of violence.

The last of the seven peaks, Mount Denale in Alaska, Sylvia conquered in 2018. After completing the challenge, she shared her achievement on Instagram. The climber noted that she decided on this test after the death of her beloved Lori. “The highest mountains in the world welcomed me and my honor to Laurie with open arms. I became the first homosexual woman to climb the seven major peaks. This is how I express my dedication to equality and love, ”she said.









The film will be written and directed by Elgin James and produced by Oscar-winning Donna Gigliotti.

“Sylvia is a force of nature itself. We’re thrilled to be working with Elgin and Selena to share this amazing story of resilience, courage and humanity together, ”Donna told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez has not yet commented on her upcoming work, and Sylvia has already shared her delight that she will be played by “talented and wonderful Selena.”

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova