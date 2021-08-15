Stay at home, drink wine: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher presented their way to fight coronavirus

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Many celebrities have already joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. For example, many musicians took part in the Together At Home benefit concert this weekend. Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 42, did not stand aside. True, they decided to support people not with a song, but … with wine!

In a video that appeared online yesterday, the couple announced their partnership with Battle Creek Vineyards: the actors unveiled their own “Quarantine Wine”, 100% of the proceeds of which will be donated to various charities involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Mila and Ashton said that they themselves chose four organizations of different profiles: from those that provide medical facilities with the necessary equipment, to those that help small businesses and low-income families during this difficult time.

Oregon Pinot Noir will sell for $ 50 for two bottles. By the way, they decided to leave the label white so that everyone could decorate it to their liking.

Kutcher and Kunis also urged everyone to share photos of their home gatherings with wine in order to spread the word about the action on the Internet. The couple's initiative has already been supported by Kim Kardashian by reposting Ashton's tweet.









Recall that earlier donations to charities have already been made by many celebrities, including Ed Sheeran transferred $ 1.25 million to foundations in England, Miley Cyrus donated more than 100 meals for medical workers, and Pink, who herself had a coronavirus, made a donation of one million dollars, which she divided between the two hospitals.

Russian stars are also helping in the fight against the pandemic. For example, recently it became known that charitable donations were made by Nastya Ivleeva and Yuri Dud.