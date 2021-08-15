The label of the BTS group will buy the company of the manager Justin Bieber :: Repost :: RBC Style

South Korean label HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), which BTS is subscribed to, has announced that it is buying the American media group that starred Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

According to Variety, HYBE will donate 1.07 trillion won ($ 950 million) to Big Hit America’s US subsidiary to buy Ithaca Holdings LLC from parent company Atlas Music Publishing. In total, the South Korean company will pay $ 1.05 billion for Ithaca.

Ithaca CEO Scooter Brown will join the board of directors of HYBE, and Ithaca stars (including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande) will take part in the additional capitalization of the South Korean company totaling 182 billion won. Thus, HYBE has every chance of becoming the most gigantic and influential label: the total number of fans of BTS and Justin Bieber is estimated at hundreds of millions, and Ariana Grande recently became the most listened to singer in the world – the number of streams of her music exceeded 90 billion.

Big Hit Entertainment held an $ 840 million IPO in October 2020, which, according to Dealogic, became the largest in South Korea since 2017. The label itself was valued at $ 4 billion.

BTS is the most popular K-pop group in South Korea and in the world. In 2020 alone, the seven-member boy band took the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100, for the first time in the history of the genre received a Grammy nomination (in the category “Best Duo / Pop Group Performance”) and hit the cover of the American Esquire.