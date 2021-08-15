The show must go on: how much the Kardashian-Jenner family earned in 15 years | Vogue Ukraine

No matter how ordinary they may seem in episodes of their reality show, the Kardashian-Jenner family is far from an average family.

Perhaps when they debuted onscreen in 2007 – when the pilot Keeping Up with the Kardashians drew just 898,000 viewers – few would have thought they would become some of the most famous personalities of our time. But when news broke that the family had requested $ 100 million to continue filming for the show until 2020, that amount later seemed like a small thing when Kim Kardashian West stated in her 2020 interview with David Letterman. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Lettermanthat they “can post something on social media and earn more than we all season.” The amounts the Kardashian-Jenner clan is making is really confusing.

Under the leadership of KUWTK as a solid launching pad, the family has continued to build an empire under the watchful eye of mother Kris Jenner, who is known to earn 10% from many of her family’s businesses, some of which are in the most profitable industries to date.

Take Kim Kardashian West, who used her personal love of shapewear on the already highly successful Skims brand, which is said to have brought in $ 2 million from its first drop alone. Success at things she likes is a habit for Kardashian West, who also launched KKW Beauty in June 2017, using her often imitated contouring technique as the basis for her Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, which brought in 14 sales. $ 4 million, WWD reports. Since then, KKW Beauty has expanded to accommodate every step of Kim’s own beauty routine, and in July 2020, her broker struck a deal with cosmetics giant Coty to sell a 20 percent stake in the company for $ 2 million.

Kylie Jenner, who runs the pioneering cosmetics brand in this family, has achieved similar financial success through her own foray into the beauty industry. Launching Kylie Cosmetics out of a desire to share her favorite lip products with her fans, Jenner made a deal with Coty herself, selling the company a 51 percent stake in her then four-year cosmetics business for $ 600 million. The sale, combined with her existing earnings, earned Jenner the Forbes Youngest Billionaire of 2019. But she was soon stripped of her title when Forbes accused Jenner of inflating income.

Following the lead of the sisters as entrepreneurs, other family members started several businesses of their own. Khloe Kardashian co-founded Good American clothing brand, older sister Kourtney launched an online wellness resource, and Kendall Jenner has been involved in various campaigns and shows of luxury fashion houses all this time and was named the highest paid model of 2018 and 2019.

8. Rob Kardashian

Equity: approximately US $ 10 million

7. Kourtney Kardashian

Equity: approximately US $ 45 million

6. Kendall Jenner

Equity: approximately US $ 45 million

5. Khloe Kardashian

Equity: approximately USD 50 million

4. Caitlyn Jenner

Equity: approximately US $ 100 million

3. Chris Jenner

Equity: approximately US $ 190 million

2. Kim Kardashian West

Equity: approximately USD 750 million

1. Kylie Jenner

Equity: approximately US $ 900 million

Based on materials from vogue.com.au