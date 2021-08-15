Natural aging is a new trend. Stylists all over the world are in solidarity in the opinion that gray hair should not be painted over, but should be proud of it. The editors of uznayvse.ru decided to find out which star has gray hair most to face. We vote!

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda resisted nature for a long time, but eventually gave up. At the Oscar 2020 ceremony, she made her debut with luxurious gray hair, which pleasantly surprised her fans.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Although Gwyneth Paltrow was the main star of Hollywood in her 20s and 30s, she managed to fully love and accept herself only now, when she lived to gray hair.

Demmy Moor

When looking at the ageless actress Demi Moore, it becomes obvious that gray hair can very well be sexy.

George Clooney

In 2014, the readers of the Daily Mail recognized actor George Clooney as “the most gracefully aging man.” One cannot but agree with them!

Sharon Stone

The fatal beauty Sharon Stone managed to increase her beauty by the age of forty and remain desirable even with gray hair.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek speaks openly about what women prefer to remain silent about. “Proud of my gray hair,” reads the caption to one of the 54-year-old actress’s Instagram photos.

Pierce Brosnan

“James Bond” Pierce Brosnan has dyed his hair every now and then over the past few years, but in 2020 he risked leaving it as it is. And not in vain – it suits him very much!

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz votes for being natural and natural. In ordinary life, she rarely uses makeup, but even at official events she can show up almost without makeup and – yes, yes! – with unpainted gray roots.

Glenn Close

Mind, according to the word of actress Glenn Close, is a panacea for aging. So all the talk about gray hair and wrinkles seems ridiculous to her.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis prefers not to paint over graying hair. A daring boyish haircut in silver shades is already a trademark of the Hollywood actress.

Kyle McLachlan

The star of Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives, Kyle McLachlan, has slowly saddled over the past few years and by his 60s has become the proud owner of snow-white hair.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has learned not to pull out her gray hair. The Oscar-winning actress has chosen the path of meaningful aging and encourages everyone to follow her example.

Helen Mirren

For Helen Mirren, maturity is no worse than youth. The English actress recently turned 75, and she is not going to hide her age.

