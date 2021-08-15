Tom Felton plans to arrange a reunion of actors from “Harry Potter”

Actor Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy, is planning a reunion for the Harry Potter actors to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the release of the first film about the adventures of a wizard. About this he told published by ET.

“I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went to play some golf. I also always keep in touch with the other guys on WhatsApp. And this is good, because November 14 turns 19 (the first part of “Harry Potter” – Esquire) and I’m planning to have an online party, and now I’m trying to get everyone back together, “Felton said.

The actor did not share details about the upcoming event: it is not known who will join the online meeting, as well as on which digital platform the celebration will take place.









But Felton shared his thoughts on his character Draco, noting that he is a very multi-layered hero.

“He’s great. He also really needs a hug. I think maybe people feel sorry for him, he needs a little warmth, ”added the actor.

In December 2019, the actors from Harry Potter got together to celebrate the coming Christmas. Then Felton posted a joint photo with Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis.