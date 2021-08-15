Who, with whom and why divorced in the Kardashian family

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. This event has been predicted since last year, so it did not come as a surprise to anyone. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have repeatedly become the heroes of news about divorce proceedings. Who else divorced in the star clan – read in the material “Gazeta.Ru”.

In the Kardashian-Jenner family, the loudest and most striking divorce in the history of the clan is coming. As reported by the portal Page Six, Kim Kardashian has finally filed for divorce from rapper and designer Kanye West, with whom she is raising four children. That the likelihood of such a development of events is very high, the media started talking back in January. Now there is practically no hope that the couple will settle the differences.

This is not the first divorce in the life of Kim Kardashian herself – and indeed in the history of the clan to which she belongs.

The mother of the TV star and owner of the SKIMS lingerie brand, Kris Jenner, has been married twice. Her first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian, father of her three daughters (Courtney, Kim and Khloe) and son Rob, was officially dissolved in 1991.

Chris Houghton married a Californian lawyer in 1978: she was then 22 years old, her fiancé was 34. The marriage broke up in 1991 due to Chris’s betrayal – she started an affair with football player Todd Waterman. However, Chris managed to maintain a close friendship with her ex-husband. “I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18, ” Chris Jenner recalled on the 2020 InCharge With DVF podcast. – We met for four years, I got married at 22, and at some point in my life, when I was about 30, an extramarital affair happened. What I regret most in my life is that it ruined my marriage. That was the moment I had to grow up. “

close 100%



Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner during an event in Las Vegas, 2009 Lisa O’Connor / ZUMA Press / Global Look Press

For the second time, Chris married a former decathlon athlete, Olympic champion Bruce Jenner – in the same 1991. Over the years of their life together, the couple had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The couple lived together for 22 years – however, they parted in 2013, and in 2014, Kris Jenner filed for divorce with the wording of “insoluble contradictions.”

The divorce proceedings went on for almost six months – the union was officially terminated in March 2015. And in April, Bruce Jenner publicly revealed that he has been fighting gender dysphoria all his life and in fact identifies himself as a woman.









In June 2015, ex-husband Kris Jenner appeared before the public in a female form and under the name Caitlin, completing the gender transition.

As Kris Jenner herself said, her 22-year-old marriage collapsed when her husband decided that he had had enough. In an interview with Vanity Fair in the same 2015, she admitted that breaking up “was the most passive-aggressive thing I have ever experienced.” Kris Jenner added that she would prefer her husband to tell her about his gender identity problems during the years of marriage. “Why do you want to live in marriage and have children, if this (transition to the female sex -“ Gazeta.Ru ”) is exactly what you wanted since then, as a little boy? Why didn’t you tell me about this? ” – asked Kris Jenner questions in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Bruce Jenner himself, who became Caitlin before marrying Chris, was married twice – with actresses Christy Crownover and Linda Thompson. In his first marriage, he had a son, Bert and a daughter, Casey, in the second, sons Brandon and Brodie.

Kim Kardashian was married twice before her marriage to Kanye West. In January 2000, the 19-year-old married music producer Damon Thomas. He filed for divorce in 2003, which was formalized in 2004. In one of the episodes of the show “Life of the Kardashian Family,” Kim later admitted that she got married, taking ecstasy.

Kim Kardashian’s second marriage lasted 72 days: in August 2011, she married basketball player Chris Humphries, and filed for divorce in October.

Officially, both spouses were free from marriage obligations in 2013 – by that time, Kim Kardashian had already met with Kanye West and was pregnant with him (their common daughter North West was born on June 15, 2013).

close 100%



Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at an event in Hollywood, 2011 l89 / ZUMAPRESS.com / Global Look Press

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe also survived a divorce. In 2009, she got married to basketball player Lamar Odom – a month after she started dating him. They lived for several years with constant ups and downs in their relationship, because Odom was unfaithful to his wife and used drugs. In 2013, Khloe Kardashian finally filed for divorce – however, the divorce proceedings dragged on. When it came to an end in 2015, Lamar Odom fell into a coma after a night in a brothel – US Weekly sources claimed that he had previously taken herbal medications to improve potency.

After that, the divorce was postponed – Khloe Kardashian took care of her husband’s rehabilitation and took away the divorce petition. The marriage was still dissolved – in December 2016.