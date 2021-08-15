XRP and Cardano showed the best gains in a week

XRP and Cardano lead the weekly growth in CoinGecko’s top 40 cryptocurrencies by capitalization.

XRP has risen in price over the past week by 59%. Cardano added 47% to come in third in the rankings and outstrip Tether (USDT) and Binance Coin.

The XRP token hit its highs in nearly three months on Sunday at around $ 1.35. The sixth cryptocurrency started last week at about $ 0.78.

The latest development in the case was the SEC’s refusal to hand over the evidence to the Ripple defense team, despite the judge’s insistence. On top of that, the lawsuit seems to have attracted more media attention to Ripple.

Thus, the nightmare of the lawsuit turned into a decisive marketing event, writes xrp-buy. According to PrimeXBT, Ripple’s litigation will soon end and not in favor of the SEC.

XRP is showing strong growth and is separating from Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market, according to Santiment. XRP whales are coming back to push the coin up. Since August 10, about 14 whales have joined the Ripple network, holding over 1 million XRP tokens.

Cardano ranked third by market cap on Friday. Cardano’s meteoric rise comes amid the announcement of the launch date for smart contracts on the mainnet as part of the Alonzo update on September 12th.

The upgrade will enable the deployment of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. At the beginning, smart contracts will be launched on the testnet. Alonzo is split into three phases, and only at the very end will the network roll out updates to the mainnet.

If all goes according to plan, Cardano will join the list of blockchains that could provide decentralized finance (DeFi) and the NFT economy. Until the end of the year, investors should wait for several updates to the asset maximums, writes freedmanclub.

