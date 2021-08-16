6 stars who wear wigs – what does their real hair look like?

If you are surprised by the frequent change of images of celebrities, while their hairstyles, surprisingly transforming in short periods of time, retain their impeccable appearance, then do not rush to envy: often a luxurious head of hair is nothing more than an ordinary wig.

Lady Gaga

A spectacular blonde is actually a brunette, and this is almost no secret to anyone. Previously, the star lightened her hair, but, fearing for their health, she decided to switch to wigs. Lady Gaga herself does not hide this fact, willingly demonstrating her natural image on Instagram.

Cardi B

The American hip-hop performer often wears straight wigs in different colors. Cardi has lush curls of her own hair, and constantly straightening it would be too traumatic a procedure for the head of hair. It is worth noting that the singer looks attractive in any way.

Ariana Grande

The star shocked fans last year by revealing that the bushy ponytail she usually wears is nothing more than false hair. In reality, she has a rather short haircut, while Ariana’s own hair is curly.

Everyone knows that the singer wears wigs. Her images are too different. Dark or blonde hair, straight and curly, with or without bangs, pink, orange and green … Nicky tried on a lot of hairstyles, leaving no doubt that what fans are seeing is definitely not natural curls. Not so long ago, Niki showed real hair – thick dark curls of medium length.

Kylie Jenner

Like Nicki Minaj, American model Kylie Jenner loves wigs, but unlike the singer, Kylie prefers more classic options. She has a variety of wigs at her disposal that attach and look easy to confuse with real hair. However, Kylie still pampered subscribers with a picture with her real hair. They are dark and very short.

Kim Kardashian

At one time, there was a lot of controversy on the Web about whether the hair of a secular lioness was real or whether it was still wigs. The rumors were aided by the varying hair lengths with which Kim appeared in public in short periods of time. Naturally, there were a lot of ill-wishers talking about how her hair looked disgusting. Obviously, the star got tired of all this, because in the end she posted a photo without a wig. It turned out that Kim had shoulder-length hair, dark, slightly curly at the ends.