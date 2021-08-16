Angelina Jolie is accused of stealing her own son

Stolen Children director Elizabeth Jacobs was adopted herself through Galinado’s agency a couple of years before Maddox became part of the Jolie family.

TBILISI, 19 Jul – Sputnik. Angelina Jolie is accused of stealing her son Maddox; the documentary “Stolen Children” will be shot about the adoption of the eldest son.

On the eve it became known that in the case of the adoption of Jolie’s eldest son, they want to shoot a documentary, which will reveal the details of the deception of the biological parents of children from Cambodia.

Regarding Maddox’s adoption, the one-year-old boy Jolie was adopted with the help of Lauryn Galindo, who was then helping to adopt Asian orphans. The adoption of the boy did not cause any suspicion in society, since at that time Angelina Jolie was actively helping children from disadvantaged families.

However, evidence later emerged that Loreen Galindo’s employees, deceiving parents in Cambodia, were selling their young children to American families. In 2004, she was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

At the same time, the first talk appeared that Jolie’s eldest son was the same “stolen child”, and his family became a victim of deception.

Stolen Children director Elizabeth Jacobs herself was adopted through Galinado’s agency a couple of years before Maddox became part of the Jolie family. Therefore, she allegedly knows exactly how the “theft” and “sale” of children to other families was carried out. According to her, Galinado’s agency hired “recruiters” to take children from poor families. The media also reported that the director has evidence that the agency “bought out” Jolie’s eldest son for $ 100.

Elizabeth Jacobs herself does not see the purpose of bringing illegal charges against Angelina Jolie, as the purpose of her film is to show who was actually involved in the resale of children from Cambodia. Jacobs only noted that she should talk to her son, because hiding this information could be traumatic.









