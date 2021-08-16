Angelina Jolie’s hand has a new mysterious tattoo (photo)

According to the press, the drawing reflects the result of the five-year struggle of the actress for the children and her further mood in the confrontation with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, 46, who is now enjoying an extended East Coast trip and is in New York with all her children, has given reporters another reason to talk about her. And the point is not only that she has already twice visited ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller at his house in Brooklyn. Another reason for the media interest was the new tattoo of a celebrity, writes the Daily Mail.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

The paparazzi noticed on Jolie’s right hand the inscription eppur si muove, which translates from Italian as “but still moves.” This is a quote from astronomer Galileo Galilei: “The earth is moving and it is not the center of the universe”, which he muttered to the inquisitors, as if to say that they may have won this battle, but in the end the truth will prevail. “

Photo: Daily Mail

The actress first mentioned the tattoo in an interview she gave to British Vogue earlier this year. According to journalists, in this way she captured the many years of struggle with ex-husband Brad Pitt for custody of children and faith in justice. True, she still lost the court, since the judge did not consider her evidence to be “trustworthy”, however, she intends to continue the battle and achieve the sole right to raise her sons and daughters.











Photo: Daily Mail

Galileo’s quote is not the only drawing on the star’s body. Among her other tattoos are a Bengal tiger, Khmer script, a cross, the geographical coordinates of her children, the inscriptions Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit, “Yant Vihan Fa Chad Sada”, “M” and more.

We will remind, earlier the lead singer of the group Maroon 5 Adam Levine, who is also very fond of tattoos, boasted a new huge pattern on his leg in the form of ocean waves. He got his first tattoo at the age of 21, five days after the collapse of the Twin Towers in 2001.