Anne Hathaway showed the process of becoming the heroine of the movie “The Witches”

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway showed a video of her transformation into the heroine of the new film “The Witches”. The video appeared on the star’s personal Instagram page.

In the frames of Hathaway, makeup is applied, and several layers of paint appear on her face at once. First, the head and neck of a celebrity is covered in blue, then green, constantly drying the composition with a hairdryer. After that, the artists make a cast, which forms the basis of the character’s image.

In the signature, the actress drew attention to the fact that many consider the end result to be magic. However, in reality, the image of the hero is based on the painstaking work of the film crew.

“Everyone says it’s magic,” Hathaway said.









Many fans were surprised by the multi-layered makeup, they suggested that the star was uncomfortable wearing it on her face. Others added that such a mask could be a real hell for claustrophobic patients, but in general, the process of preparing Hathaway for filming looks unusual.

“Wild but addicting”; “Delightful!”; “This is really magic,” the followers commented on the video.

Read also: “Is that you at all?”: Fans did not recognize Khakamada without glasses