Artists who did not receive a school certificate – Stars

Without a doubt, everyone needs schooling. At least any school is the first “school of life” of any person, with which everyone encounters, but not everyone reaches the end. We have collected stars who, for the sake of their dreams, dropped out of school, never showing up at graduation and not receiving a certificate.

Charlize Theron

The Hollywood beauty decided to complete the school curriculum early – at the age of 16. And all for the sake of a modeling career, which, by the way, went uphill. The mother of the future actress actively helped her daughter to get to the podium, it was thanks to her mother that Charlize received her first serious contract. However, the girl’s desire to try all new areas led her to the cinema, then there were works in tandems with cult actors and the coveted “Oscar”, gradually the model Charlize turned into one of the most famous actresses in the world, Theron absolutely does not regret that she once donated prom …

Jennifer Lawrence









Despite the fact that Lawrence is only 30 years old, she managed to achieve incredible success in Hollywood and even received the most coveted statuette for any actor. The future star was born in a small town, from where it was possible to escape, only having received an education, but such a situation did not suit the lively girl. Jennifer went to New York at the age of 14 to break into the film industry. Although the girl said that she graduated from school as an external student, at one of the premieres she nevertheless admitted that she did not even manage to hold a school certificate in her hands.

Johnny Depp

The main pirate of Hollywood always believed that teachers were not too eager to give him knowledge, so this was one of the reasons for leaving school. In general, the future actor was not a very exemplary student – he early became addicted to illegal substances, had sex from the age of 13 and dabbled in alcohol, schoolwork was never a priority. The guy believed that his recognition was music, and therefore he devoted whole days to rehearsals in order to go to conquer Los Angeles in one day. But as further history will show, Depp was destined to become a cult actor, and only now, when the star can afford to take a break, Johnny returned to his first love – music. By the way, even the headmaster agreed that Johnny didn’t need a school certificate, who advised the young talent to follow his dream, and not waste time at the desk.