Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spent time without children in Los Angeles: new photos of the couple

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The other day, 36-year-old Mila Kunis and 42-year-old Ashton Kutcher were seen on a traditional walk with their three-year-old son Dimitri and five-year-old daughter Wyatt. Yesterday, the star couple again got into the lenses of reporters, but this time Mila and Ashton decided to spend time together, leaving the children with a nanny.

Kutcher and Kunis spent the whole morning at the US motor vehicle inspection office in Los Angeles (it is not known what exactly the spouses were doing in the inspection), and a few hours later, in a good mood, they left it through the back door and went for a short walk around the city.

The star spouses were dressed in their favorite casual style: Kunis was wearing a dark blue bomber jacket from the famous designer duo Mariel Haenn + Rob Zangardi, light boyfriend jeans and white Converse sneakers, and Ashton was wearing a T-shirt calling to support the production of local farmers, an Olympic jacket, jeans , sneakers and a baseball cap.

By the way, last week Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted that they are real laymen in raising children and love to fool around with them at home.

When it comes to parenting, we often behave very stupidly. However, this is not due to a lack of experience and special skills. At home, we feel so comfortable that we are not afraid to seem stupid,

The actress also revealed that one of Ashton’s favorite activities at home is reading fairy tales to their children with the voices of various characters. According to Kunis, sometimes her husband is so much involved in the role that the kids ask the star dad not to overact and read books to them in his real voice.