“Aunt Julia Roberts is delighted”

Actress Emma Roberts and her lover, actor Garrett Hedlund, became parents on December 27 last year and since then have not appeared at social events and have not published posts on social networks. Especially for the portal Etonline.com, a source close to the family of young parents told how the early days of Roberts and Hedlund are going.

According to the insider, lovers try to rely only on their relatives, practically without attracting friends.

“They hardly told any of their friends and mostly relied on their families. They have inner support that teaches and helps the couple as the parents adjust. But they are very strict in terms of quarantine and receiving visitors and guests, ”the newspaper says.

The source also added that the aunt of the young actress Julia Roberts is “delighted with the news” and is very happy for her niece and her husband.









Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund diligently hid the fact of pregnancy from the public. For the first time, information about this appeared in June last year, but the couple officially confirmed the rumor only in August, posting a corresponding photo on Instagram. Since then, celebrities practically do not appear on social networks and do not appear in the light of day.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin