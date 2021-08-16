Binance Introduces More Restrictions In South Korea | Blockchain24

Binance has suspended trading against the Korean Won (KRW) as part of many changes to its operations in South Korea.

In a notice issued on Friday, the crypto exchange giant announced the termination of trading in the KRW pair, as well as KRW payment options on its service. Other features that have been suspended include support for the Korean language on the website and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading apps in South Korea. As part of the announcement, the crypto exchange Binance also advised P2P traders to remove all KRW-nominated trade ads from the platform. While detailing the reason for the decision, Binance said it actively adheres to local regulations.

Indeed, the South Korean authorities are imposing restrictions on crypto exchange operators in the country amid a tightening of the regulatory regime. From compulsory licensing to compulsory live trading accounts, South Korean regulators have even expanded the policy space to include foreign platforms operating in the country. Crypto exchanges should until September 24 register with South Korean regulators or cease operations. Failure to do so can result in fines and jail time.









Several exchanges have already announced plans to shut down, at least temporarily, before the September 24 deadline. The country’s Financial Services Commission is also planning to ban cross-trading on crypto exchanges in a move that could create significant operational hurdles for platforms in the country.

Over the past several months, Binance has received warnings from regulators in various countries stating that the exchange is operating without proper authorization. Banks and payment systems in the United Kingdom have also filed charges against the stock giant. Earlier in August, Binance announced it would restrict derivatives trading for users in Hong Kong as well as several countries in Europe.