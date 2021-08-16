Binance Smart Grid Now Available on Ledger | Blockchain24

The leader in security and infrastructure solutions for crypto and blockchain applications, Ledger, announced that it now supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
The crypto company posted the news on its official blog on August 13th. Moreover, Ledger stated that users can safely manage and transact with two of their own BSC tokens. This includes BNB, Binance’s own Smart Chain token, and BEP20 tokens.
The company said users can manage BNB and BEP20 tokens through Ledger Live. Users can also protect their crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum with the Ledger hardware wallet.
All users need to do is install the Binance Smart Chain app on their Ledger hardware device. After that, they can go to the accounts tab and then create a BSC account. However, users need to verify and verify the address in order to deposit their tokens.
Speaking about why the BSC is accessed via Ledger, the team said:
At Ledger, we give you complete control over your digital assets. Your private keys are securely secured in the Nano hardware wallet to ensure you are safe from hacking. You can securely manage all of your digital assets without compromising the ownership and control of your private keys. Plus, while the current crypto ecosystem is littered with DApps, exchanges, protocols, and more, Ledger Live is an ergonomic app with everything you need to access a galaxy of Web3 services under one roof.