Binance Smart Grid Now Available on Ledger | Blockchain24

The leader in security and infrastructure solutions for crypto and blockchain applications, Ledger, announced that it now supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The crypto company posted the news on its official blog on August 13th. Moreover, Ledger stated that users can safely manage and transact with two of their own BSC tokens. This includes BNB, Binance’s own Smart Chain token, and BEP20 tokens.

The company said users can manage BNB and BEP20 tokens through Ledger Live. Users can also protect their crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum with the Ledger hardware wallet.









All users need to do is install the Binance Smart Chain app on their Ledger hardware device. After that, they can go to the accounts tab and then create a BSC account. However, users need to verify and verify the address in order to deposit their tokens.

Speaking about why the BSC is accessed via Ledger, the team said: