Binance: The History of One of the Largest Cryptocurrency Exchanges – HUB

Perhaps every person who is somehow connected with the crypto industry and cryptocurrencies has heard the word Binance at least once. During the first years of its existence, the crypto exchange has successfully bypassed all its competitors, and now it is the leader of the segment. But how its history began and how the exchange managed to become so popular – we will analyze in this article.

Binance Creator

The founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, was born in the Chinese province of Jiangsu in 1977. The father of CZ (as Zhao is called in the crypto community) was anti-communist, because of which the family was often persecuted. In 1980, the Zhao family emigrated to Canada and started a new life in Vancouver. CZ holds a BS in Computer Science from the University of Montreal. Even before starting his journey in the crypto world, Changpen worked at Bloomberg, where he created a trading interface for traders. For 4 years of work in the company, he was promoted 3 times, but in 2005 he decided to leave Bloomberg. In the same year, CZ created the Fusion System company, which was engaged in the creation of software for exchanges and traders. He left the Fusion System in 2013, after which he completely plunged into the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

This decision was facilitated by one August evening in 2013. Back then, Zhao was playing poker and was accompanied by Bobby Lee (founder of BTCC exchange) and Ron Cao (partner at LightSpeed ​​Ventures). Bobby then said to Zhao:

“Changpen, you have to start a startup in the crypto industry. Just imagine: if you invest 10% of your savings in this business, they are very likely to grow 10 times, and your savings will double. But if suddenly something goes wrong, then you will lose only 10%. “

Changpen was very interested in the words of his poker companion. The next day, he began to study information about cryptocurrencies and blockchain, and a month later he sold his house for $ 1 million and used all the proceeds to buy bitcoin, which then cost $ 600 for one BTC. According to CZ now – he still did not touch these bitcoins, that is, $ 1 million turned into $ 16.5 million.

The origin of the exchange

The idea of ​​creating an exchange that will cover crypto and fiat currencies came back in 2013, but according to Zhao, it was too early. In 2015, the Poloniex exchange appeared on the market, which Changpen also drew attention to. Looking at her daily turnover, he again came to the conclusion that it was too early. And only in 2017, when the crypto market grew enough and the ICO era began, work began on the creation of the Binance exchange.

On July 1, 2017, an ICO was held: Binance Coin (BNB) tokens were sold, 100 million BNB were offered, which were sold out in a day. The amount of funds raised was $ 15 million. At that time, it was a small amount of money that was raised through the initial public offering of tokens, but it was enough to launch Binance. Interestingly, the exchange launched all 11 days after the end of the ICO.

According to CZ, the launch of the exchange so quickly was helped by the availability of ready-made working systems, which were produced by the Binance development team two years before its release. All that was needed was a marketing team and a support team, which didn’t take long to build. The initial services of the exchange were spot trading and Trust Wallet – the exchange’s official wallet.

Another interesting fact is that the decision to conduct the Binance ICO was made on June 14, 2017, that is, almost 2 weeks before its start, and a month before the start of the exchange itself.

Further chronology of events

At the time of the launch of the exchange, it had only 30 staff members along with CZ. On June 25, 2017, trading on the BNB token was launched, after which Changpen felt pressure from exchange investors for the first time. They expected to get 5-10 times more from the invested funds, and instead, the token fell in price by 20%. CZ tried different methods of solving the problem: paid placement of altcoins on the exchange, live video broadcast from the Ask Me Anything service, buyback of tokens for personal funds – everything was done to attract users to the exchange and increase the value of BNB. None of this helped, until August 8, 2017, when Yi He, formerly the commercial director of OKcoin, joined the team, where they met Zhao. At Binance, she became a co-founder and director of marketing, which went into the hands of the exchange: after just 2 weeks of her work, the price of BNB increased from $ 0.13 to $ 2.45, or 1800%. Binance’s early investors were pleased, and the exchange continued its development quietly.

After the rise in price of the BNB token to CZ, rumors began to reach that the Chinese authorities were going to completely ban cryptocurrency activities in the country. The information could not be verified, but it was received several times a day from different sources, which made the head of Binance think. On August 20, 2017, one of the proxies of the Chinese authorities informed Changpeng that all cryptocurrency exchanges inside the country were being monitored. CZ was not very happy about this fact, because it was contrary to his policy, so it was decided to change the country and jurisdiction. If at that moment it was possible to look at the Binance office, then the working day was no different from those that were before it: people also sat and knocked on the keys. However, only 5 people were involved in the maintenance of the exchange then, the remaining 25 transferred all processes and information to the cloud storage AWS (Amazon Web Services), so that when the company moved, it was possible to bypass the Chinese firewall without any problems. On the night of August 29-30, the transfer of all the necessary information was completed. Most of the project team flew away immediately with CZ, while the rest left China within the next week. The choice of the new country fell on Japan, the country that legitimized cryptocurrency activities in early 2017.









As soon as the company settled in Japan, a bull run began in the crypto market: from September to December 2017, the price of bitcoin increased from $ 3,000 to $ 20,000, which was 570%. CZ recalls this time comparing Binance to the Walmart store on Black Friday. Verification is not required on Binance now, and at the time of the launch of the exchange, passing the KYC procedure was a prerequisite for trading. In October 2017, the queue of those who wanted to be verified on the exchange was 45,000 people. And of course, such a sudden popularity of the exchange did not pass without leaving a trace: in December 2017, the total turnover on cryptocurrency exchanges amounted to $ 60 billion, of which $ 10 billion was traded on Binance.

However, this also had a flip side of the coin – the young Binance exchange with billions of dollars in turnover became a target for hackers. On March 7, 2018, at night CZ received a call: they reported malfunctions of the exchange. It turned out that the attackers were placing fake ads on Google with phishing sites, where users entered information about their personal accounts on the exchange. After obtaining the data, the hackers emptied the accounts. The Binance team reacted quickly and blocked all withdrawals of cryptocurrencies from the exchange for 2 hours. Those transactions that have already been carried out were rolled back and the cryptocurrency was returned to its owners. Whatever it was, but the damage to the reputation was done.

On March 21, 2018, the Japan Financial Services Authority issued a requirement for Binance, which implied obtaining a license to conduct cryptocurrency activities within the country. It was because of this that Binance moved from China, so they had to resort to similar actions here and the exchange moved again. The island of Malta, free from the regulation of state regulators and loyal to cryptocurrency activities, became a new point for justifying the exchange. Zhao was even invited to the Malta Treasury Department as an advisor on cryptocurrency and blockchain laws.

This time, the entire project team did not fly to a new location and then CZ realized that this was not a completely bad idea. The presence of exchange workers around the world on a remote basis had a plus – the proximity to the local market, which helped in Binance’s work in this territory.

After moving to Malta, things went smoothly for Binance. Just a year after the launch, the exchange was among the leaders in the segment, and the fortune of CZ was estimated at $ 2 billion. good luck. Also, the head of Binance highlighted two main factors that push people to use the services of the exchange:

Service quality. Compared to competitors, the services provided by Binance are an order of magnitude higher, but according to CZ himself, they are at an average level, and he is developing them.

The philosophy of the exchange. There are many companies in the crypto industry that are not completely honest with their clients. Binance values ​​its reputation, therefore it works transparently.

Changpen made an interesting comparison regarding Binance: “If cryptocurrency is the blood of the economy, then Binance is the heart that pumps this blood, that is, gives the economy movement.”

On May 7, 2019, a large-scale hacker attack was carried out: like last time, phishing was used, but now with the participation of various viruses. Thanks to this, the attackers managed to gain access to some accounts and withdraw 7,000 BTC. Skillful actions of hackers helped to bypass Binance’s security system, due to which the developers learned about this only after the transactions were carried out. CZ was woken up at 2 a.m. and reported a break-in, to which the response was:

“We have a course of action for such cases – to stop and prevent further attacks, update the security system, inform customers about the problem, fix the errors and completely restart the system.”

The next morning, Changpeng issued a statement that Binance would ban deposits and withdrawals for a week, but anyone would be able to continue trading. Such a solution meant the loss of millions of profits and customers, but otherwise it was not possible to solve this problem. All week, the exchange team worked 24/7, beds were bought in Binance offices around the world so that employees could take a break, but did not leave their workplace. After a week of painstaking work, it became clear that a group of professional hackers was behind the hack, but it was not possible to find their tracks. CZ even announced a cash reward of $ 250,000 for any information about the attackers, however, this did not bring any results. Binance has reimbursed all of the stolen BTC to customers from an exchange fund that was created after a previous hacker attack. It receives 10% of Binance’s total profits each month.

Conclusion

Binance entered the market at a time when there were already such players as OKEx, BitMEX, Poloniex, BitFinex, but this did not prevent it from becoming the most popular and largest crypto-exchange in just a year. In subsequent years, it simply breaks away from competitors in development, but does not compete with them in any way. Changpen himself spoke about this as follows:

“Many in the crypto industry think that we are in competition with other exchanges, but we are not. We have completely different goals and values ​​that set us apart from others. We want to do something more than just a cryptocurrency exchange, namely to create a new, perfect economy that will not be subject to regulators and countries. “

