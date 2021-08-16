Cameron Diaz told why she left the cinema

After completing her career, the actress feels “whole” and enjoys being in control of her schedule.

American actress Cameron Diaz said she did not regret her decision to leave her acting career. She spoke about this on the air of the Hart to Heart talk show with Kevin Hart, writes Movieweb.

The actress announced her retirement from the cinema in 2018. After that, she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, and in December 2019 gave birth to a daughter, Raddix.

“I just wanted to be a man, not a machine called Cameron Diaz. Before, I did not have time to make important decisions for my future,” said the star.

According to Cameron, at the age of 40, she realized that acting in films is no longer what she would like to do. Despite her love for the profession, the actress ultimately decided to focus on family and personal life.









“I love acting. I feel like I was really lucky because I had people with whom I worked for 20 years, and I know that they acted in my best interests. However, I really wanted to control my life.” the star emphasized.

We will remind, Diaz became famous in 1994, starring in the film Mask with Jim Carrey. NSafter a resounding success, she played roles in dozens of films, including Everyone is crazy about Mary, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York, Being John Malkovich, Charlie’s Angels.

The last film with her participation, a film musical Annie, was released in 2014.

